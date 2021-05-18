2021 Webby Awards: Ava DuVernay, Riz Ahmed & Dr. Anthony Fauci Among Winners

The Webby Awards has crowned its latest group of internet tastemakers with Ava DuVernay, Riz Ahmed Anthony Fauci, James Corden and Kristen Bell among those receiving honors. The 2021 awards ceremony, hosted by Legendary’s Jameela Jamil, will streamed today at 3 p.m. ET on the Webby’s website.
The latest iteration of the awards event is dedicated to honoring outstanding individuals, organizations and projects that found creative and innovative ways to use the Internet to help the world stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional 2021 Webby Award winners also include Oprah Winfrey, Jemele Hill, Katy Perry, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Gordon Ramsay and Dua Lipa. Among the public figures receiving this year’s Special Achievement honors are Dr. Fauci, DuVernay, Ahmed, Andra Day and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Related Story
Hollywood Responds To NBC's Cancellation Of 2022 Golden Globes: "This Is A Defining Moment"
The annual Webby Breakout of the Year honor goes to popular multi-player game Among Us. The game skyrocketed in popularity late last year amid the ongoing pandemic.
A full list of winners can be found here. Highlights of the 25th annual Webby Award winners include:
-
HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Experience Marketing, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR).
-
Spotify’s Get the Family On won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Music Supervision, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR).
-
Spotify’s Your 2020 Wrapped won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Branded Editorial Experience, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR); the Webby People’s Voice Award for Viral Marketing, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR); the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Data Driven Media, Media (Advertising, Media & PR); and the Webby Award for Integrated Mobile Experience, Mobile & OTT App Features (Apps and Software).
-
The Social Dilemma won the Webby Award for Politics & Advocacy, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR).
-
HBO Max won the Webby Award for Entertainment, General Mobile & OTT Apps (Apps and Software); Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Streaming Service, Mobile & OTT App Features (Apps and Software); Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best User Experience, Mobile & OTT App Features (Apps and Software); and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Visual Design – Function, Mobile & OTT App Features (Apps and Software).
-
Oprah’s Book Club won the Webby Award for Arts & Culture, General Series (Podcasts).
-
Pod Save America won the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Interview/Talk Show, General Series (Podcasts).
-
Jemele Hill is Unbothered won the Webby Award for Best Host, Features (Podcasts) and the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Diversity & Inclusion, General Series (Podcasts).
-
StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Science & Education, General Series (Podcasts).
-
The Motherly Podcast: Kristen Bell gives us the motherhood advice we all need to hear won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Individual Episode, Features (Podcasts).
-
The Daily Show Podcast Universe won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Scripted Fiction, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts).
-
Spotify’s An Oral History of The Office won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Entertainment, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts).
-
Hamilton – Twitter Watch Party won the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Events & Livestreams, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social).
-
Color of Change’s #JusticeForFloyd Campaign won the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Public Service & Activism, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social).
-
NASA won the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Overall Social Presence – Brand, Features (Social).
-
Jennifer Garner won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social).
-
Gordon Ramsay & Ramsay in 10 won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Food & Drink, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social).
-
The Late Late Show with James Corden won Webby Awards for Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social) and Entertainment, General Social (Social).
-
The Daily Show won The Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Overall Social, Features (Social).
-
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Television & Film, Social Video (Social).
-
The Daily Show Bonus Tracks won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Interview/Talk Show, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social).
-
Marvel’s Make Me A Hero: Real Heroes won the Webby Award for Arts & Entertainment, Social Video (Social).
-
The Daily Show Twitter won the Webby Awards for Humor, General Social (Social).
-
Dear Class of 2020 won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Events & Live Streams, General Video (Video).
-
The Root’s Unpack That won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Public Service & Activism, Video Series & Channels (Video).
-
2020 MTV Video Music Awards won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Events & Live Streaming, Social Video (Video).
-
NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition won the Webby People’s Voice Award for News & Politics, Video Series & Channels (Video).
-
We Are George Floyd won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Documentary: Shortform, General Video (Video).
-
Daymond John’s Black Entrepreneurs Day won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Business & Finance, General Virtual & Remote (Virtual & Remote).
-
NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Music, Video Series & Channels (Video).
-
BTS Carpool Karaoke won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Variety & Reality, General Video (Video).
-
Megan Thee Stallion x New York Times – Protecting Women of Color won the Webby Award for Best Editing, Performance & Craft (Video).
-
Project Runway After Show featuring Christian Siriano won the Webby Award for Variety, Video Series & Channels (Video).
-
DudeThoughts: A Day in the Life of a Road Musician won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Individual Performance, Performance & Craft (Video).
-
Momsplaining with Kristen Bell won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy: Longform, General Video (Video).
-
Dua Lipa’s ‘Hallucinate’ won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Animation, General Video (Video).
-
‘Dua Lipa Has New Rules for COVID Dating’ won the Webby Award for Comedy: Shortform, General Video (Video).
-
Fox News Is Worried About This Candidate won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Video Remixes/Mashups, General Video (Video).
-
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy, Branded Entertainment (Video).
-
Kiswe Powers BTS’ Innovative Virtual Concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Music, General Virtual & Remote (Virtual & Remote).
-
Shaq’s Fun House vs Gronk Beach won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Sports, General Virtual & Remote (Virtual & Remote).
-
MTA won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Mobile User Experience, Mobile Specific Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites).
-
The Pandemmies won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Humor, General Websites (Websites and Mobile Sites).
-
Spotify’s Alone with Me won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Music, General Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites).
-
Life at Spotify won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Employment, General Websites (Websites and Mobile Sites).
-
MasterClass won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Media Streaming, General Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites) and the Webby Award for Best Streaming Service, Mobile & OTT App Features (Apps and Software).
-
Apple Arcade Homepage Takeover won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Homepage, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites).
-
iPad Air won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Animation or Motion Graphics, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites).
-
iPhone 12 won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Visual Design – Aesthetic, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites).
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.