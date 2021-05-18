2021 Webby Awards: Ava DuVernay, Riz Ahmed & Dr. Anthony Fauci Among Winners

The Webby Awards has crowned its latest group of internet tastemakers with Ava DuVernay, Riz Ahmed Anthony Fauci, James Corden and Kristen Bell among those receiving honors. The 2021 awards ceremony, hosted by Legendary’s Jameela Jamil, will streamed today at 3 p.m. ET on the Webby’s website.

The latest iteration of the awards event is dedicated to honoring outstanding individuals, organizations and projects that found creative and innovative ways to use the Internet to help the world stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional 2021 Webby Award winners also include Oprah Winfrey, Jemele Hill, Katy Perry, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Gordon Ramsay and Dua Lipa. Among the public figures receiving this year’s Special Achievement honors are Dr. Fauci, DuVernay, Ahmed, Andra Day and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The annual Webby Breakout of the Year honor goes to popular multi-player game Among Us. The game skyrocketed in popularity late last year amid the ongoing pandemic.

A full list of winners can be found here. Highlights of the 25th annual Webby Award winners include: