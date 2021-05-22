2021 Billboard Music Awards Sets Performances, Appearances By BTS, P!NK,The Weeknd

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards has announced performers and appearances for its Sunday show, to be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on NBC. Recording artist, actor and current The Voice coach Nick Jonas is set to host

P!NK will receive the ICON Award and perform. The ICON Award recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts and have made an indelible mark on music. The three-time BBMA winner joins only nine other artists to receive the honor.

Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade Award. Drake holds the title for most Billboard Music Award wins after taking home 12 trophies in 2019, making his career total 27. As a finalist in seven categories this year, he could break his own record for most wins of all time.

Collaborations and special performances scheduled include DJ Khaled featuring H.E.R. and Migos, BTS, Bad Bunny, Duran Duran, Karol G, Doja Cat & SZA, twenty one pilots, Alicia Keys, and The Weeknd

Presenters include: Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D’Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Jon Bon Jovi, Kathryn Hahn, Kelsea Ballerini, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom, Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshmi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Swizz Beatz, and Tina Knowles Lawson

Trae Tha Truth will receive the Change Maker Award. The Houston-based rapper, philanthropist, and social activist wins for his unwavering dedication to fighting for, and delivering, social and medical equity in his community

To celebrate its 30th Anniversary, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will present a performance of Optimistic from Sounds of Blackness ft. Ann Nesby from Paisley Park in Minneapolis

This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. “Billboard Music Awards” finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including audio and video streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data and Next Big Sound.