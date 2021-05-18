2021 & 2022 Eurovision Song Contest To Stream On Peacock

In time to today’s first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, Peacock announced this morning that it has nabbed exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the 2021 and 2022 editions of European Broadcasting Union’s international musical competition and will offer it both live and on demand.

The schedule for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is:

First Semi-Final: Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 3:00 ET

Second Semi-Final: Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 3:00 ET

Grand Final: Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 3:00 ET

The Eurovision Song Contest first found an U.S. home at ViacomCBS’ Logo, which broadcast live the final only from 2016-2018.

Netflix, which did the Eurovision comedy feature, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, then picked up U.S. VOD rights to the 2019 installment, which took place in Tel Aviv, and the 2020, which was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Eurovision Song Contest has been held annually since 1956 and helped launch the careers of ABBA, Olivia Newton-John, and Celine Dion. Known for catchy tunes and powerful ballads showcased in a complex stage show with pyrotechnics, CGI and over-the-top costumes, it is the world’s largest non-sporting live TV event and the most watched live entertainment program in Europe, attracting nearly 200 million television viewers worldwide.