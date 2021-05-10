‘100 Day Dream Home’ Renewed For Season 3 By HGTV

HGTV has picked up a third season of its popular series 100 Day Dream Home, starring husband-wife duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt. The Discovery-owned channel has ordered 10 additional one-hour episodes of the series, which follows the recent Rock the Block winners as they create beautiful custom homes for clients in Tampa, FL, in 100 days or less.

The renewal follows solid ratings for Season 2, which drew 23.9 total million viewers. During its run, the series was the #1 cable program in the Monday 8-9 p.m. timeslot among upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54, P2+ and households and a top 3 cable program among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54 and upscale M25-54. The new season is slated to premiere in early 2022.

“When you see Brian and Mika’s expertise and experience in action during their high-adrenaline, time-crunched process to build stunning homes within 100 days, you can’t help but be inspired by it,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “This duo is fun, fresh and unique—and fans can tell they are having a great time together. When you consider their incredible talent and the audience response to the show, it’s an easy call to make more episodes.”

The Kleinschmidts are coming off their Season 2 win just last month of the network’s hit competition series Rock the Block. After a six-week home renovation showdown competing against some of HGTV’s biggest stars, the couple’s Southern Craftsman transformation delivered the highest appraisal value and the grand prize—bragging rights and a street named in their honor.