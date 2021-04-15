‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s John Clarence Stewart Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist breakout actor John Clarence Stewart has signed with The Gersh Agency for representation.

Now in its second season, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, created by Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, stars Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs.

Stewart plays Zoey’s love interest and co-worker Simon, a marketing executive at a San Francisco-based tech company, who bonds with her over a shared sense of familial grief. Stewart has received praise for his musical numbers in the show, such as his performance of “Mad World” in Season 1 and “Black Man in a White World’ in a Season 2 episode, which focused on Stewart’s character Simon, and systemic racism.

In 2019, Stewart starred opposite Renée Zellweger in the Netflix anthology series What/If. Prior to that, he recurred as Alex Wesley on both seasons of the Netflix/Marvel series Luke Cage.

His other TV credits include Hawaii Five-0, The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, The Mysteries of Laura and Gotham.

Stewart continues to be repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management.