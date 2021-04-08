Mediawan Studio France & Israeli Outfit ADD Content Team For Series About Activist & Former Soldier Ziv Shilon

EXCLUSIVE: Israeli production and distribution outfit ADD Content Agency, and European media group Mediawan, are partnering to develop a series inspired by the life of Israeli activist, entrepreneur and former soldier Ziv Shilon.

Shilon was severely wounded on the Gaza Strip in 2012, losing his left hand in battle. After undergoing 17 surgical operations and 11 months of intensive rehabilitation, he became an advocate for the disability community, working with companies including Microsoft’s Xbox to help make their products more accessible to consumers with limited motor skills.

Mediawan and ADD will co-produce the series, which is being co-written by Iranian-French writer Negar Djavadi alongside Israeli writers Shahar Segall (Little Miss Jones) and Oren Jacobi (False Flag). Shilon will serve as a creative consultant.

ADD Content Agency co-founder and Head of International Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein will executive-produce alongside Gregory Cantien, producer and Managing Director of Mediawan Studio France label Cameron’s, and Charlotte Toledano-Detaille, former SVP Content at Lagardère Studios and producer at Mediawan Studio France.

Euro production and distribution force Mediawan owns a growing fleet of production companies including Lagardere Studios and its French banner Atlantique Productions, whose credits include Damien Chazelle’s Netflix series The Eddy, Palomar, and Mon Voisin Production, which makes global Netflix hit Call My Agent. The group also runs production hubs in Spain and Italy.

Distribution, production and talent management agency ADD was launched in 2010. Co-founder Mozes Lichtenstein has played a part in expanding the global footprint of Israeli TV drama, brokering the sales of the original Israeli drama series Euphoria to HBO for an English-language adaptation and the lauded drama Fauda to Netflix. On the client side, ADD represents more than clients both in Israel and abroad.