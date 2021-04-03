Zendaya Goes Looney Tunes: Emmy Winner To Play Lola Bunny In ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Emmy winner Zendaya has joined the cast of Space Jam: A New Legacy, in the role of Lola Bunny.

First reported by Entertainment Weekly, the news follows this morning’s unveiling of the film’s first official trailer.

“@Zendaya is joining @kingjames and the #TuneSquad as the voice of #LolaBunny in @SpaceJamMovie!” the publication tweeted, with the film’s official Twitter page tweeting welcoming Zendaya to “the Jam.”

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip, Night School), the long-awaited sequel to 1996 cult classic Space Jam follows NBA superstar LeBron James as he’s thrust into a digital space known as “The Serververse,” where he has his son taken away by an evil algorithm known as Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle). Here, he teams up with the Looney Tunes, competing in basketball against the algorithm’s Goon Squad, with the safe return of his son on the line.

In A New Legacy, Zendaya stars opposite James, Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah, Atlanta), Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery), Jeff Bergman (Looney Tunes Cartoons) and Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons). In the original Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan, Lola Bunny was voiced by Kath Soucie.

Scripted by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance, the film’s producers include James, Ryan Coogler, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson. The executive producers are Nance, Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin and Ivan Reitman.

Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, the Proximity/The SpringHill Company production will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021. A New Legacy will also be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days, beginning on the 16th.

Recently appearing in Sam Levinson’s acclaimed, black-and-white Netflix drama, Malcolm & Marie, Zendaya is currently in production on Season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria. She’ll next reprise her role as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, also starring as Chani in Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated adaptation of Dune.

The actress is represented by CAA, Monster Talent Management, Slate PR and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.