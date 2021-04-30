YouTube Sets Pride Month Livestreams To Raise Funds For The Trevor Project

EXCLUSIVE: YouTube will ring in Pride Month with two livestream events set on raising funds for The Trevor Project.

As part of the video platform’s ongoing efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community, YouTube Originals has teamed with JA Films for a multi-hour livestream event featuring Daniel Howell, and RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, Peppermint, Denali Foxx and Kim Chi. The fundraising event, which will stream on June 25, will take place across the globe and feature multiple hosts, musical performances, special live moments and more.

The livestream will also feature a Call To Action microsite created by JA Films that urges users and creators to submit video content sharing stories of pride, questions for the hosts and more. Viewers can also donate directly to The Trevor Project via YouTube’s Donate feature.

Related Story YouTuber Logan Paul To Fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. In PPV Exhibition This Summer

Pride Month will also make its way over to the world of Minecraft as YouTube Gaming will host a competition event inspired by the popular open world game. The Minecraft-themed event will host creators across the globe with the goal of bringing awareness to the mental health issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community, in addition to raising money for The Trevor Project. More details and participating creators will be revealed at a later time.

The Pride Month livestreams mark the latest collaborations between Google, YouTube and The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ youth.

“YouTube, at its best, is a place where authentic voices can find community and share their unique stories with the world,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. “At a time when in-person events are still limited, YouTube Originals will supersize the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community by honoring its authentic voices, recognizing its unique stories, and amplifying the pride that this vibrant community has already shared with the world.”