YouTube Celebrity Jeffree Star Recovering From Severe Car Crash

Social media makeup adviser and entrepreneur Jeffree Star is in “excruciating pain,” but has survived a car crash in Wyoming this morning that hospitalized him.

Star and Daniel Lucas were driving in Wyoming when they hit a patch of black ice. Their car flipped three times, according to Star’s social media accounts. Star is now in a neck brace. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info,” Star’s post said. “So thankful they are both alive.”

Earlier, Star shared the details. “This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives,” the YouTube star, age 35, wrote on a post shared to Instagram and Twitter. “I’m so grateful to be here still. I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine.”