YouTube Celebrity Jeffree Star Recovering From Severe Car Crash

Social media makeup adviser and entrepreneur Jeffree Star is in “excruciating pain,” but has survived a car crash in Wyoming this morning that hospitalized him.
Star and Daniel Lucas were driving in Wyoming when they hit a patch of black ice. Their car flipped three times, according to Star’s social media accounts.
Star is now in a neck brace. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info,” Star’s post said. “So thankful they are both alive.”
“My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery,” he continued.
Star’s friend, Daniel Lucas, sustained internal injuries.
“My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7,” Star wrote. “We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us 💯.”
Star has 16.5 million YouTube followers. He is the founder and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Forbes reported that he earned $18 million from his YouTube efforts alone in 2018.
