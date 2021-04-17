You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Universal Studios Officially Reopens With New Attractions, New Rules, But Same Fun

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Film That Lit My Fuse: Double Oscar Nominee Sacha Baron Cohen
Read the full story

YouTube Celebrity Jeffree Star Recovering From Severe Car Crash

Twitter

Social media makeup adviser and entrepreneur Jeffree Star is in “excruciating pain,” but has survived a car crash in Wyoming this morning that hospitalized him.

Star and Daniel Lucas were driving in Wyoming when they hit a patch of black ice. Their car flipped three times, according to Star’s social media accounts.

Star is now in a neck brace. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info,” Star’s post said. “So thankful they are both alive.”

Earlier, Star shared the details. “This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives,” the YouTube star, age 35, wrote on a post shared to Instagram and Twitter. “I’m so grateful to be here still. I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine.”

“My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery,” he continued.

Star’s friend, Daniel Lucas, sustained internal injuries.

“My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7,” Star wrote. “We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us 💯.”

Star has 16.5 million YouTube followers. He is the founder and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Forbes reported that he earned $18 million from his YouTube efforts alone in 2018.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad