‘Younger’s Molly Bernard Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Molly Bernard, known for her role as feisty publicist and social media guru Lauren Heller on Darren Star’s hit Paramount+ series Younger, has signed with APA for representation.

Bernard has recurred as Lauren Heller since the beginning of the series, which is now wrapping up its seventh and final season on the ViacomCBS streaming service.

Bernard also stars in and serves as executive producer on the upcoming Milkwater, the heart-warming indie film that premiered at the Brooklyn Film Festival. She plays the lead role of Milo, a millennial in search of meaning in a film that explores the complexities and vulnerabilities of having children in a gay relationship.

Bernard’s other recent television credits include co-starring as medical student Elsa Curry on NBC’s Chicago Med, portraying the flashback version of Judith Light’s Shelly Pfefferman character on Amazon’s Transparent, a recurring role on Amazon’s Alpha House opposite John Goodman, and guest-starring roles on HBO’s High Maintenance and NBC’s Blindspot.

Her feature credits include the upcoming Amazon film Master, opposite Regina Hall, co-starring opposite Patricia Arquette in director Cindy Chupak’s Netflix comedy feature Otherhood, as well as roles in Clint Eastwood’s Sully opposite Tom Hanks, Mimi Leder’s Pay It Forward, and Nancy Meyers’ The Intern. In theater, Bernard made her critically acclaimed off-Broadway debut in the Soho Rep’s 2016 production of Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again.

Bernard is also repped by D2 Management.