‘Younger’ Adds Janeane Garofalo As Recurring In Final Season

Actress, comedian and activist Janeane Garofalo is guest starring in the seventh and final season of Darren Star’s hit comedy series Younger, which premieres on Paramount+ April 15.

Garofalo first appears in Episode 5 and will appear in six episodes. She plays Cass DeKennessy, Dean of The Arts College of New York. Having dreamed of becoming an artist in a past life, Cass settled into academia and marriage to a much younger wife. When Cass offers Maggie a teaching job at her school, her quiet life gets turned upside down.

The first four episodes of Younger’s seventh season will be available to stream at premiere, with the remaining eight episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. The full season will air on its original home, ViacomCBS’ TV Land, later this year.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media also executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown serve as executive producers and writers on the series. ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Studios’ Keith Cox and Antonia Covault are the executives in charge of production. The series is produced by Darren Star Productions, JAX Media and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Garofalo was recently seen in ABC’s Stumptown, Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and Comedy Central’s Broad City.