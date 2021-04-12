‘Young Sheldon’ Broadcast Syndication Rights Sold In Over 90% Of U.S.

Young Sheldon, the hit WBTV-produced prequel to Chuck Lorre’s The Big Bang Theory, will launch nationwide in syndication in fall 2021. WarnerMedia has sold the broadcast syndication television rights to the series in over 90% of the U.S., the company said today.

The series will air in top Nexstar markets along with stations from Sinclair, CBS, Hearst, Gray, Tegna, Scripps, Cox, Meredith, Graham, Weigel, Allen Media, Sunbeam, News-Press, Londen Media, Griffin, Lockwood, Morris amongst others. In addition to syndication, Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory also sold in SVOD to HBO Max.

“WarnerMedia continues to deliver to our broadcast partners distinctive and franchise making comedies that both viewers and advertisers crave,” said David Decker, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. “With Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory in syndication, the full story of Sheldon Cooper, the iconic and beloved character that connects both shows, will bring humor, laughter and joy to television stations every day of the week.”

Created by Lorre and Steven Molaro, Young Sheldon premiered on CBS in 2017 and was the most watched comedy debut in 15 years. Currently in its fourth season, and recently picked up by CBS for an additional three, the series is television’s #1 comedy show delivering nearly 10 million total viewers a week and is also #1 with Adults 25-54. Young Sheldon joins fellow Chuck Lorre series Two and a Half Men, Mom and Mike & Molly in syndication along with The Big Bang Theory which sold for its 3rd cycle beginning fall of 2023.

Young Sheldon is executive produced by Lorre, Molaro, Steve Holland, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak. The comedy series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.