‘You’ Showrunner Sera Gamble Teases “F**king Bonkers” Episodes, Talks Wrapping Season 3 Amid Pandemic

According to You showrunner Sera Gamble, fans of the Netflix serial-killer thriller can prepare themselves for a third season full of “f*cking bonkers” episodes.

Gamble teased the upcoming season with a Twitter thread posted on Friday where she celebrated the final day of shooting You season 3. In her social media posts she discussed wrapping up the latest You season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and shared what’s in store fans and hate-watchers.

“I feel privileged to have gotten to witness everyone’s creativity, resilience and kindness. I mean, I knew our team was tough and good at their jobs but holy shit did everyone show up for each other,” she wrote. “All the way up the Warner’s/Netflix ladder and in every production department.”

In a separate tweet in the thread Gamble added: “Also the episodes are fucking bonkers and the performances are insanely good. That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.”

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, You follows Penn Badgley’s obsessive serial killer Joe Goldberg who will quite literally kill for love. Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, season two sees Joe move from New York to Los Angeles where he takes the cliché to new levels – literally killing for his new interest, Love (Victoria Pedretti). After learning they have more in common than they thought, Joe and Love start a life together – until he spots his next target.

The series, inspired by Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies, is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Gamble is showrunner and exec produces with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Silver Tree, Michael Foley and Justin Lo.

Gamble also shared that her set saw no on-set positive Covid-19 tests, the specifics of on-set coronavirus testing and her experience of successfully showrunning despite the obstacles of the pandemic.

“So when you hear about a show like ours making it to the finish line, now you know a bit about what getting there means this year,” she said. See her full thread below.