YMU Signs Comedian Munya Chawawa & Hires His Manager Rebecca Dowell

London-based agency YMU Group has signed comedian, musician, writer and broadcaster Munya Chawawa.

The company has also hired Chawawa’s current representative, Rebecca Dowell, as Talent Director. She joins from Studio71UK where she has been steering the company’s management arm Moxie.

The pair first teamed in 2019 and since then Chawawa has signed a record deal with Atlantic Records, worked in digital content for commercial partners including Netflix, Samsung and Bumble, been a writer on shows including Charlie Brooker’s Death To 2020 and has made appearances on Channel 4’s The Last Leg and Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains.

Munya Chawawa said, “I’m always thinking of ways to level up my creative output and career so this feels like an important stepping stone for both. I’m excited to see what the journey with YMU holds.”

Rebecca Dowell added, “I’m delighted to join the incredible team at YMU. I’m excited to build powerhouse names, support top-tier talent to own their narrative, and shake-up our screens by bringing new voices to the forefront of entertainment & culture.”

Holly Bott, MD of YMU Entertainment said, “We are thrilled that Munya and Rebecca have decided to come to YMU. We are always striving to work with important talent with a distinctive voices, and are so impressed by what Munya has achieved to date. We look forward to collaborating on new projects reaching new audiences through creative, innovative content.”