‘Yasuke’ Trailer: Lakeith Stanfield Embodies Legendary Black Samurai In Netflix Anime Series

Lakeith Stanfield brings the legend of Yasuke, the real-life Black samurai in feudal Japan, to screen in the trailer for Netflix and MAPAA’s latest anime series that premieres this week.

The Oscar-nominated Judas and the Black Messiah actor takes on the titular character, a servant-turned-fierce hero in the series created by LeSean Thomas. Set in a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the series follows the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, who struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.

The trailer teases Yasuke’s closest circle, his gory past, the series’ big bad and a fresh track from Grammy-nominated music producer Flying Lotus. The voice cast also features Ming-Na Wen, Darren Criss, Takehiro Hira, Maya Tanida, Paul Nakauchi, Julie Marcus, William Christopher Stephens, Dia Frampton, Don Donahue, Amy Hill and Noshi Dalal.

Thomas also serves as executive producer and director on the series from Japanese animation studio MAPPA, with director and animator Takeshi Koike responsible for character designs and Stanfield serving as executive producer.

The Netflix original anime premieres Thursday. Catch the Yasuke trailer above and the poster below.