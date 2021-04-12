Newcomer Yasmin Finney To Star In Billy Porter’s Directorial Debut Feature ‘What If?’ From Orion Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Following a global casting search, rising star Yasmin Finney, the 17-year-old Black Trans woman from Manchester, England, has landed a lead role in Orion Pictures’ What If?, the first project announced under the leadership of Orion President Alan Mayo. Emmy-winning Pose star Billy Porter is stepping behind the camera for the first time, directing the drama from a script by Alvaro García Lecuona.

Finney will star as Kelsa, a Trans high school senior in this modern coming-of-age story. After Khal posts online about his school crush, the internet encourages him to go for it. What If? tells the story of Kelsa and Khal navigating a high school senior year relationship that neither could have expected

Christine Vachon is producing the pic on behalf of Killer Films with David Hinojosa, and Andrew Lauren, and D.J. Gugenheim for Andrew Lauren Productions.

One of the most influential actresses within the Transgender community, Finney is known for her highly-viewed and groundbreaking Tik Tok videos where she shares her experience as a Trans woman growing up in Manchester. Her videos have been watched over 12 million times. With over two hundred and ninety thousand followers, she is regularly included on lists of Tik Tok’s biggest influencers.

Finney is repped by Curtis Brown Group Ltd and Peikoff Mahan.

Orion’s forthcoming film slate includes Women Talking from writer/director Sarah Polley and starring Frances McDormand, who will also produce via her Hear/Say productions.