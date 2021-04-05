‘Lovecraft Country’s Wunmi Mosaku Joins Elizabeth Banks & Sigourney Weaver In ‘Call Jane’ Drama

Lovecraft Country standout Wunmi Mosaku will co-star alongside Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara, and Rupert Friend in Call Jane, a women’s rights indie drama directed by Carol screenwriter Phyllis Nagy. The pic is based on The Blacklist script by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi.

Banks will star as Joy, a traditional 1960s housewife who unexpectedly falls pregnant. She then finds the Janes, an underground abortion movement led by Virginia (Weaver). The group saves her life and gives her a sense of purpose: to help other women take control of their destinies.

Robbie Brenner, Kevin McKeon, and David Wulf are producing the pic while Michelle Campbell Mason, Schore, Sethi, Lee Broda, Erica Kahn, and Judy Bart will serve as executive producers.

Mosaku will up next been seen opposite Tom Hiddleston in Loki, the hotly anticipated Disney+ series set to premiere June 11. She also starred in the Sundance horror-thriller His House, for which she earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress and won the 2020 British Independent Film Awards for Best Actress.

Mosaku is repped by Gersh and Principal in the U.S/, Scott Marshall Partners in the UK, and Ziffren Brittenham.