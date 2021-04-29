Writers-Producers Kyle Long, Taylor Elmore, Sabaah Folayan & Alison McDonald Sign With TFC Management

EXCLUSIVE: TFC Management has signed writers-producers Kyle Long (Unsolved), Taylor Elmore (The Stand), Sabaah Folayan (Betty) and Alison McDonald (Your Honor). Launched last summer by senior TV lit agents Ben Jacobson and David Stone, TFC Management represents creators, showrunners, filmmakers and producers.

Long recently exited an overall deal at UCP where he created and executive produced the USA Network series Unsolved about the murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. Prior to that, he worked on USA’s Suits and Fox’s The Good Guys. Long also has worked extensively as a feature writer, setting up projects at Disney, New Regency and recently just sold a pitch, with Jameal Turner and Will Packer producing, to Lionsgate.

Elmore is an executive producer on the Justified offshoot in the works at FX. He was most recently under an overall deal at CBS Studios where he was the co-showrunner of the Paramount+ series The Stand and showrunner of the CBS series Blood & Treasure. Previously, he was an executive producer of Justified, where he started as co-producer. He has recently developed projects at Showtime, FX and CBS.

Folayan most recently spent a season on staff of the HBO series, Betty, where she wrote the season finale. Prior to Betty, Folayan co-directed Whose Streets?, currently available on Hulu and Netflix and featured in their Black Lives Matter Collection, which was nominated for a Peabody, Gotham, and Critics Choice Award.

McDonald was most recently co-executive producer on the Showtime limited series Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston. Previously she worked on both Russian Doll and #BlackAF. McDonald was also a consulting producer on Alpha House for Amazon, and wrote for the A+E miniseries Roots. Her series credits also include American Dad for Fox, Close To Home for CBS, Everybody Hates Chris for CW, and Nurse Jackie for Showtime.