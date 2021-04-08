Writer-Producer Vanessa Ramos Inks Overall Deal With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Vanessa Ramos is expanding her relationship with Universal Television with a multi-year overall deal. Under the pact, Ramos will develop and produce projects for a variety of television platforms for Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Ramos recently sold a single-camera workplace comedy to NBC through Universal TV, which she will executive produce alongside David Caspe, John Fox and John Davis.

“We are thrilled to continue building our relationship with Vanessa, who is an extremely talented writer and has contributed greatly to every project she’s been a part of,” said Jim Donnelly, EVP Of Comedy Development, Universal Television. “Her sense of humor and range of ideas will add greatly to our roster at Universal Television, and we are excited to be a part of her future.”

Ramos began her television writing career as a staffer on the Emmy-nominated series Comedy Central Roast and late-night game show, @midnight.

She is currently a co-executive producer on Mr. Mayor and her other writing credits include Kenan, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore, Big Mouth, Bordertown and Crashing, among others.

“I could not be more thrilled to make it official with Universal Television,” said Ramos. “The whole team has been nothing but supportive and nurturing of my voice as a writer throughout my career, and no one said anything when I pitched a show while wearing sweatpants. I’m looking forward to collaborating on all sorts of fun projects together that might also be pitched in sweatpants.”

Ramos is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.