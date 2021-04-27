World Of Darkness Film & TV Franchise In The Works From Eric Heisserer, Christine Boylan, Hivemind & Paradox Interactive

Arrival Oscar nominated writer Eric Heisserer, writer/producer Christine Boylan, and Hivemind, which produces Netflix’s The Witcher, have teamed with Paradox Interactive to develop a film and TV franchise around roleplaying game World of Darkness

The World of Darkness universe launched in 1991 with Vampire: The Masquerade. Today IPs included under the brand include Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Mage: The Ascension, Orpheus, and Hunter: The Reckoning, which have spawned video games, virtual reality, card and board games, comic books, novels, as well as original tabletop roleplaying games. World of Darkness is known for being a hybrid of horror, science fiction, and fantasy where the protagonists are monsters in complex moral situations.

“The World of Darkness story universe is deliberately and unapologetically inclusive and diverse,” says Boylan. “It has always made a point of including equal gendered characters, protagonists and antagonists of every race, and representation of all creeds – bringing a female and diverse audience to gaming like nothing prior. Its games and fandom are a place where women, POC, and the LGBTQI community feel welcome and we are very proud to bring these stories to life.”

Heisserer adds, “The legacy of these stories is way ahead of its time, inviting issues and perspectives other games ignored. This feels like the next step for genre.”

“Eric and Christine are among the most extraordinary creators working today,” says Hivemind President and Co-Founder Jason Brown, “and they’re also gamers who have played in WOD since it began. It’s a rare opportunity when the connection between storyteller and story runs this deep, and that is the alchemy which has led to many of our favorite and most culturally resonant franchises.”

Heisserer directed and wrote the Paul Walker feature Hours, and is the EP, writer and showrunner of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels. His feature writing credits also include Bird Box and Lights Out. He earned a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nom for Arrival. He is represented by Art/Work Entertainment and WME.

Boylan was a co-EP on Marvel TV series The Punisher and Cloak and Dagger as well as DC/Warner Bros. TV’s Constantine. She was a supervising producer on ABC’s Once Upon a Time and was a co-producer on Castle. She is repped by Art/Work Entertainment and WME.

Hivemind produces Netflix’s The Witcher series and Amazon’s The Expanse. They also recently produced the feature film adaptation of the bestselling kids horror franchise Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark with Guillermo del Toro for CBS Films, Lionsgate and eOne. The leadership team includes Brown, former Universal Pictures president Sean Daniel and Bad Robot veteran Kathy Lingg.

The Paradox Interactive group includes development, publishing, and licensing of games and brands, consisting of a portfolio of more than 100 titles created both internally and by independent studios. Paradox owns an array of award-winning and top-selling brands including Cities: Skylines, Stellaris, Crusader Kings, Age of Wonders, and many more games available on PC and console platforms.