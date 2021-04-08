Wondery Launches UK Podcast; ITV Renews ‘McDonald & Dodds’; UK Cinemas Survey – Global Briefs

Wondery Launches First UK Podcast

U.S. podcast publisher Wondery is launching its first international podcast in the shape of British Scandal, which will unpick famous UK scandals including the Cambridge Analytica data breach and the Alexander Litvinenko poisoning. Hosted by former BBC Radio 1 presenter Alice Levine and impressionist Matt Forde, the show will run for three seasons, with each deep diving on a different crisis. Season 1 centers on Litvinenko, while the second season examines David Kelly, the British scientist and weapons expert who was found dead in an Oxfordshire wood in 2003. Cambridge Analytica will be the subject of Season 3. “British Scandal is a riveting journey through seismic crises, political outrage and public uproar, with questions, theories and themes from the scandals still resonating across the world today,” said Declan Moore, head of international for Wondery. Russell Finch is the producer and the podcast premieres on April 27.

ITV Renews ‘McDonald & Dodds’ For Third Season

UK broadcaster ITV has commissioned a third season of its odd-couple detective series McDonald & Dodds, starring Jason Watkins (The Crown) and Tala Gouveia (Cold Feet). The drama is housed at Mammoth Screen, the producer behind BBC/Netflix series The Serpent, and will return with three fresh murder mysteries. It features BAFTA-winner Watkins as Detective Sergeant Dodds, a modest and unassuming figure, who is thrown together with Detective Chief Inspector Lauren McDonald, a feisty crime fighter from the London’s Metropolitan Police. ITV Studios distributes internationally.

UK Cinemas Survey

A survey commissioned by the UK’s Film Distributors’ Association says that 40% of respondees are intending to visit the cinema “within the first few weeks” of venues re-opening, with a further 36% saying they will do so “within the first couple of months”. A total of 59% of those asked said the cinema was their most missed out-of-home entertainment activity, while 93% of cinemagoers who returned last year during the lockdown era openings said they had an “overwhelmingly positive” experience. “After a long period of lockdown, it’s great to see that such a large proportion of the public can’t wait to come back to the cinema,” said Iain Jacob, Cinema First Chair.