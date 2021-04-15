Moscow Fest To Host In-Person Audience; ‘Fisherman’s Friends 2’ Begins; FilmRise Hire; BBC Studios Hires ICM Agent; ‘Wolfwalkers’ Leads Irish Animation Noms — Global Briefs

Moscow International Film Festival Unveils Plan

The Moscow International Film Festival is set to run as a physical event in the Russian capital from April 22 to 29, making it one of the first international film festivals to take place in physical form this year. The event will run on site for the Russian public and virtually for international delegates. Brillante Mendoza will chair the main competition jury and the festival will open with Timur Bekmambetov-directed war biopic Devyataev. Films in the main lineup include Iranian drama The Son, Japanese title The Women, comedy Bloodsuckers – A Marxist Vampire Comedy, and Italian film The Time Of Indifference. In other Euro festival news, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival announced today that it is planning to host its 60th edition in person at the end of June.

‘Fisherman’s Friends 2’ Underway



Fisherman’s Friends Legacy

Fisherman’s Friends 2, the sequel to the 2019 indie pic that was a box office hit in the UK, has started principal photography in Cornwall. James Purefoy, Maggie Steed, Dave Johns, Sam Swainsbury, Jade Anouka and David Hayman all reprise their roles from the original, with new additions including Richard Harrington, Ramon Tikaram, Joshua Maguire and Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May, in her debut acting role. The second film follows the band as they navigate the choppy waters of fame, second album syndrome and perform on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury. Screenplay again comes from Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft and Piers Ashworth, with Leonard and Moorcroft also stepping up to direct this time out. Producing is James Spring with executive producers Meg and Moorcroft for Flying Fish; Deepak Sikka; Helene Theodoly; Nigel Green of Entertainment Film Distributors and James Purefoy. Entertainment will release in the UK, as it did on the first film. Legacy is handling world sales.

FilmRise Appoints Senior Director Global Acquisitions

FilmRise, the New York-based distributor, has appointed Jonitha Keymoore as Senior Director of Global Acquisitions. Keymoore will represent the company as a buyer at virtual film and television markets throughout 2021. Previously, she was Senior Director, Content Acquisitions at ViacomCBS where she served in a senior strategic role for the company, negotiating deal terms for acquired content and working directly with studios such as Sony, Disney, Fox, CBS, WarnerBros, NBCUniversal, among others. Prior to that, she served as Director, Distribution at Konami Cross Media, handling the anime property Yu-Gi-Oh! and leading the franchise’s strategic partnerships for theatrical, broadcast, home video and digital distribution.

BBC Studios Hires ICM Agent

BBC Studios BBC

BBC Studios has hired ICM agent Ian Moffitt to the new role of director of commercial and business development for factual productions. He has spent the past four years representing UK and European production companies, as well as documentary directors. BBC Studios has also promoted Nicola Pinn, the Natural History Unit’s head of production, to director of production for factual. Both report to factual chief Tom McDonald.

Wolfwalkers Leads Irish Animation Nominations

The nominees for the 2021 Irish Animation Awards have been announced and leading the pack is Cartoon Saloon and Apple’s Oscar-nominated film Wolfwalkers, which was nominated in all seven available categories. Giant Animation’s Zog and the Flying Doctors, which aired on BBC One on Christmas Day, racked up four nominations. The biennial awards ceremony will take place virtually for the first time on Friday 21 May.