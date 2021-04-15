WME Signs Complex Networks, Entertainment Company Behind ‘Sneakerheads’ And ‘Hot Ones: The Game Show’

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Complex Networks, the global entertainment company, recognized as one of the most influential voices in youth culture today.

A diversified and profitable media business, Complex Networks emerged from the acquisition of Complex Media Ic., in a joint venture between Verizon and Hearst. While developing and distributing original programming for its digital channels, including Complex, First We Feast, Pigeons & Planes, Sole Collector, and more, it has done the same through output deals with premium distributors, like Netflix, Hulu, Pluto TV, Roku and iFlix.

The original content developed and distributed by Complex Networks covers the entire spectrum of popular culture, from music to movies, sports, video games, fashion and food. Since its inception, the company has established itself as a Top 10 publisher in the U.S., when it comes to social engagement on platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

Word of Complex Network’s partnership with WME comes on the heels of a breakout year for the company, in which they launched a number of acclaimed original series: Hot Ones: The Game Show, which brought truTV its highest-rated series premiere in the past five years; Netflix half-hour scripted comedy Sneakerheads, which has reached top 10 charts globally; Snapchat’s VS The World, and ESPN+’s Emmy-nominated program, Why We Fight, among others.

Outside of content creation, the company has also brought to life events including ComplexCon and ComplexLand. Launched in Long Beach, California in 2016, ComplexCon’s mission is to bring the “Internet to life.” Occurring annually, the two-day cultural festival typically attracts more than 200 culture-shifting brands and 60,000 digitally savvy attendees.

Launched last year, ComplexLand is a week-long virtual event, available to consumers across the world. The first-of-its-kind, e-commerce-enabled, immersive digital experience features exclusive product drops, celebrity appearances, musical performances, discussions and more.

WME will look to further extend Complex Networks’ IP and expertise into non-scripted and scripted television, along with podcasts and film, while helping it to translate its leadership in areas like hip hop, food, music, sneakers and more into fresh content opportunities.

The Complex Networks signing follows WME’s signing of other top publishing brands, including Vox Media Studios, Bloomberg Media and others.