Will Packer Productions Teams With ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Felicia Pride For ‘Like It’s the Last’

Will Packer and James Lopez are developing Like It’s the Last, a romantic drama set in the world of collegiate track & field, from Grey’s Anatomy and Queen Sugar writer Felicia Pride. Packer and Lopez will produce the project via the Will Packer Productions banner.

Johanna Byer of WPP and Pride will serve as executive producers on Like It’s the Last.

This marks the second collaboration between Packer, Lopez, and Pride as the trio has previously teamed on Deeper, an erotic romance film, which is set up at Universal.

Pride most recently co-wrote the MACRO drama, Really Love, which premiered at last year’s SXSW festival. She is repped by Industry Entertainment, UTA, and Ritholz Levy Sanders Chidekel & Fields.

WPP’s upcoming slate includes a biopic of Doug Williams, the first black quarterback to win the Super Bowl, as well as Oracle, psychological horror starring Ryan Destiny and Heather Graham, and Hot Mess, a comedy feature starring British comedian and actress London Hughes.