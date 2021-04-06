will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg Added To Voice Cast Of ‘Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk’

The John D. Eraklis-directed animated feature Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk is adding more A-listers to its already star-studded voice cast. Grammy Award winner will.i.am (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy award winner Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls, Sing), and multiplatinum-selling artist Snoop Dogg (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run) have now on board, joining previously announced cast Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Coolidge, Kenan Thompson, Howie Mandel, Luis Guzmán, Domenick Lombardozzi, Paul Blackthorne, Jamal Trulove, Evan Ross, and Ashlee Simpson.

The film hails from Exodus Film Group. Set in NYC, the musically driven comedy centers on Pierre (will.i.am), born as a product of forbidden love between a hawk (Goldberg) and a pigeon (Mandel). Pierre is rejected by both communities. Tired of not fitting in, Pierre sets out on a mission to discover where he truly belongs.

During his adventure, he unites with a band of unlikely friends including a bear that has recently escaped from the Central Park Zoo, Ophelia the owl (Hudson) whose genius is outweighed only by her madness, and a pair of rag tag, pop-cultured city squirrels, including the attitude laden Scratch (Snoop) and Sniff (Thompson). Amidst a journey of self-discovery, Pierre finds the courage to inspire animals from all backgrounds to change their ways and open their minds to a new way of thinking. It will take a hybrid bird to unite a hybrid world.

In addition to the new cast members, the pic has also added Paul Blair as the film’s music supervisor. Blair won a Grammy in 2019 for his work on the A Star is Born soundtrack and has also produced and written songs with Pitbull, the Jonas Brothers, Sia, Adam Lambert, amongst others.

Eraklis is producing the pic with Toonz Media Group, Ciaran Crampton, and Chase Muratore’s Sugar Water Entertainment. Sugar Water Entertainment is providing financing in partnership with Toonz Media Group. Trulove and Delbert Whetter will serve as executive producers, with Sentwali Holder and Jennifer Fowler as co-executive producers. CAA Media Finance handling domestic sales with Highland Film Group handling international sales.

Black Eyed Peas founding member will.i.am has lent his voice to animated films like Rio, Rio 2, and Madagascar 2: Escape to Africa, for which he also composed. Hudson will next be seen in the highly anticipated Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, for which she was hand-picked by Franklin to star. Snoop Dogg was most recently heard in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and lends his voice to the forthcoming animated Adams Family sequel.

will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson are repped by CAA, and Snoop Dogg is repped by Boss Lady Entertainment/Snoopadelic and attorney Stephen Barnes.