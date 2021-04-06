Wildlife Non-Scripted Comedy ‘When Nature Calls’ Lands At ABC From BBC Studios

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Small frogs found in Brazil
Courtesy of Tiago Queiroz/Agencia Estado/AP Images

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is looking at the lighter side of the natural history world.

The network has ordered When Nature Calls (w/t), a non-scripted comedy series that looks at the funny things that animals get up to in wildlife.

It will feature the surprising things that come out of the mouths of majestic beasts, teeny-tiny frogs and beatboxing badgers.

The show is based on a BBC Studios format – Walk On The Wild Side – which aired on BBC One in the UK for two seasons. That show featured overdubbed voiceovers to wildlife footage and featured the likes of comedians including Isy Suttie, Rhod Gilbert, Jon Richardson and Sarah Millican.

The one-hour comedy series will show a new perspective on absurd animal antics.

It is produced by BBC Studios’ LA production arm, the division behind ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and Nat Geo’s Life Below Zero and Breaking Bobby Bones.

Ryan O’Dowd is the executive producer for BBC Studios and K.P. Anderson, exec producer of The Soup and Norm Macdonald Has A Show, will also exec produce.

