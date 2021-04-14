‘Why Women Kill’: Rachel Bay Jones To Recur In Paramount+ Anthology Drama

EXCLUSIVE: God Friended Me actress Rachel Bay Jones will join the cast of Paramount+’s Why Women Kill. She joins the second season in a recurring role.

She will join previously announced series regulars Allison Tolman, Nick Frost, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario and Veronica Falcón. The series comes from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

Season two of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis; Marc Webb and Francie Calfo. The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

Jones will recur as Maisie. She is a “chanteuse” who performs at a local club. She is befriended by her vet, Bertram (Nick Frost), and we find that she is more vulnerable and lonely than she lets on.

Jones is best known for originating the role of Heidi Hansen in the Original Broadway Cast of Dear Evan Hansen, for which she took home the best featured actress in a musical prize at the 71st Tony Awards. She and the cast of the hit musical also won bet musical theater album at the 60th Grammy Awards and outstanding musical performance in a Daytime Program at the Daytime Creative Arts Emmys in 2018.

​​She also appeared on ABC’s Modern Family, CBS’ God Friended Me and in the Lucas Hedges-Julia Roberts film Ben Is Back. She will appear in the upcoming feature film Critical Thinking from John Leguizamo, and in Amazon’s Panic. Her additional screen credits include Law & Order: SVU, Grey’s Anatomy, The Family and Louie.

​​Additional Broadway credits include Pippin, Hair and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. She has also acted in Next To Normal, First Daughter Suite, Hello Again, A Christmas Story, Sylvia, and The King and I.

She is repped by Paradigm and Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.