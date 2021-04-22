‘Bury The Lede’: Hyde Park & West Madison Team For Pic About White House Correspondent Vet Connie Lawn; Anna D. Shapiro Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment and West Madison Entertainment’s Christina Papagjika and Matthew Salloway have partnered to produce the feature biopic Bury the Lede, based on the true story of Connie Lawn, who was the longest-serving White House correspondent ever with a tenure that spanned over 50 years.

Broadway director Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County, Of Mice and Men) will helm the script written by Joy Gregory (Madam Secretary). Shapiro also serves as the Artistic Director of the celebrated Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago and will soon be directing the Broadway-bound musical The Devil Wears Prada with music by Sir Elton John.

Lawn started her career covering the 1968 Robert F. Kennedy presidential campaign. From conducting one of the last interviews with Kennedy standing inches away during the assassination, living at the Watergate complex during the break-in and Nixon fallout, being abducted in Lebanon and staging her escape, forging friendships with several First Ladies, Bury the Lede tells the story of a vanguard woman in retrospect, a person before her time who lived life boldly in technicolor as she strived to uncover truth for herself and the world at large.

The film has the full support of the Constance Lawn Estate. It will be Produced by Amritraj, Papagjika, and Salloway, with Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr of Hyde Park serving as EPs.

Hyde Park’s current slate includes Amnesty written and directed by Ramin Bahrani at Netflix. The biopic of tennis icon and activist Arthur Ashe with Warner Music Group written by Oscar winner Kevin Willmott, the major animated musical Pashmina directed by Gurinder Chadha with Netflix, the Rubik’s Cube film with Endeavor Content, and the remake of the iconic Blake Edwards-Julie Andrews film 10 with Warner Bros.

West Madison Entertainment is a New York City based film, television and theater production company founded by principals Christina Papagjika and Matthew Salloway. Their combined credits include the 6-time Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award-winning Broadway musical Kinky Boots and films such as Lee Daniels’ The Butler, The War With Grandpa, and Rebel in the Rye written and directed by Danny Strong. Their upcoming film Worth written by Max Borenstein and directed by Sara Colangelo was recently acquired by Netflix and Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

Shapiro is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Gregory is repped by Gersh and Schachter Entertainment.