WGA West Kicks Off 2021 Election Season For Officers & Board

The WGA West’s annual election season has begun. This year, the guild will hold elections for all three of its officers – president, vice president and secretary-treasurer – and for eight of the 16 seats on its board of directors.

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt all of our lives, the Guild continues to do the work of representing writers – mostly remotely – and the officer and Board of Directors election will go forward as always,” the guild told its members Friday.

Guild president David A. Goodman and vice president Marjorie David, who were elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2019, won’t be eligible to seek re-election because of term limits, though David is eligible to run for president. The WGA West and its forerunner, the Screen Writers Guild, have had 47 presidents since their founding in 1933, and only two of whom have been women.

Michele Mulroney, who was first elected secretary-treasurer in 2019, could seek re-election or run for president or vice president if she chooses. She and David will be formidable candidates if they decide to seek higher office – or if Mulroney seeks reelection – because they were part of the leadership team that not only helped the guild weather the pandemic, but also won an historic victory in the guild’s nearly two-year battle to reshape the talent agency business.

The nominating process begins on May 14, when the names of candidates seeking the endorsement of the guild’s nominating committees must be received by the guild. One committee recruits at least 12 candidates for the eight board seats; the other will recruit candidates for the three officer positions. They will seek potential candidates from the various work areas within the guild’s jurisdiction: features, episodic and long-form television (including broadcast, made-for-pay and made-for-basic cable), new media, comedy-variety, daytime serials, animation, interactive, reality, news and documentaries.

Candidates also can run by petition. Petitions for officer candidates must be signed by 25 or more current members in good standing, while petitions for board candidates must be signed by 15 or more current members in good standing. The signed petitions must be received at the guild by noon on July 23.

Eligible candidates must be current members in good standing for the 12 months immediately preceding the September election. Successful candidates will be elected for two-year terms.