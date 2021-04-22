‘Westworld’ & ‘Money Heist’ Stars To Lead Amazon Explorer Series ‘Boundless’ From Director Simon West

Amazon Prime Video and RTVE have set Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) and Alvaro Morte (Money Heist) as explorers Magallanes and El Cano in Simon West-directed series Boundless.

The four-part drama will tell the story of Juan Sebastián Elcano and Ferdinand Magellan’s epic voyage around the world after they set sail from Spain 500 years ago.

Also in the cast will be Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Captain Cartagena), Adrian Lastra (Captain Mendoza), Carlos Cuevas (Martino), Pepon Nieto (Father Bartolomé), Raul Tejon (Gómez de Espinosa), Goncalo Diniz (Duarte Barbosa), Manuel Moron (Cardenal Fonseca) and Barbara Goenaga (Beatriz).

Filming gets underway on April 26 in the Basque Country and Navarre, before moving to the Dominican Republic, where the filming of sea sequences will take place at Pinewood Studios, and in Spain, specifically Seville and Madrid.

Two of the original ships will be rebuilt to scale and a replica of the only surviving ship will be used. The epic drama is produced by Mono Films and Kilima Media. Script comes from Patxi Amezcua.

The series will launch exclusively on Prime Video in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Latin America, Netherlands, UK, U.S. and Andorra.