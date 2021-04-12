Wedding Island Hostage Thriller ‘Getaway’ & Bank Heist Drama Score First NBC Pilot Orders Of 2021/22 Season

NBC has greenlit two pilot orders – a wedding island disaster thriller exec produced by The Blacklist duo John Davis and John Fox and a bank heist drama exec produced by Julie Plec.

The move marks the first pilot orders of the 2021/22 broadcast season by the network – coming after the Covid-19 pandemic threw the 2020/21 development season into chaos with many pilot projects being unable to be filmed until this year and networks moving out of the traditional buying patterns.

Getaway is centered around a destination wedding at an isolated luxury resort that quickly descends into chaos after a group of dangerous criminals takes the island hostage. The small group of guests, led by a fearless female army vet, will do everything they can to stay alive.

It is written and exec produced by JJ Bailey, who wrote Echo, a pilot that was ordered by NBC last year, and Moira Kirland, a co-exec producer on Madam Secretary and Hawaii Five-0. John David and John Fox exec produce.

It is produced by Universal Television.

The Untitled Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn Project is a high-stakes two-hander featuring two women – a recently captured brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists for a mysterious purpose, and the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

It was co-created by Coburn, who exec produced Quantico, and Wootton, who has written for Prison Break, Law & Order and NYPD Blue. The pilot was written by Wootton.

It is exec produced by The Vampire Diaries and The Originals exec producer Julie Plec and her producing partner Emily Cummins, the former Disney TV exec who joined Plec’s My So-Called Company earlier this year.

It is also produced by Universal Television.

It comes two weeks after NBC gave a series order to Ordinary Joe, a drama pilot starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner.

In January, drama La Brea, from David Applebaum, got a straight-to-series order alongside comedy pilots American Auto and Grand Crew.