Webby Nominations: Trevor Noah, Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical’ Among Nominees

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences has revealed the nominees for the 25th annual Webby Awards ahead of its virtual ceremony on Tuesday May 18, 2021 hosted by The Good Place and Legendary’s Jameela Jamil.

The Webbys celebrate the year’s best Internet work as well as outstanding individuals and organizations who are using the Internet to respond to the impact of the coronavirus, social injustice and more. Nominees in the entertainment realm include Marvel Entertainment, OWN, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, Megan Thee Stallion, Disney+ and Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical and more.

All nominees are eligible to take home the Internet industry’s two most prestigious awards: The Webby Award, selected by the Academy, and The Webby People’s Voice Award. Internet fans can begin casting their votes today until Thursday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The full list is available here. Below is a handful of categories featuring entertainment-related nominees.

Best Individual Episode, Science & Education (Podcasts)

America Dissected: Coronavirus – Crooked Media

Liar, Liar: How to Raise an Honest Child in a Post-truth Society – GreatSchools.org

Prognosis: Coronavirus – Loud Tree Media

Dope Labs – Spotify Studios

Should This Exist — The Deepfake Detective – WaitWhat

Best Editing, Performance & Craft (Video)

Best Ever Food Review Show

La Rosalía – Cut+Run

Megan Thee Stallion: The New York Times – Cut+Run

Vogue “I Love NY” – Modern Post

Rolling Stones “Criss Cross” – Object & Animal

Best Public Service & Activism (General Virtual & Remote)

CLIMATE EMERGENCY INTERACTIVE – University of the Arts London – UNIT9 – Martin Percy

The Uncensored Library – MediaMonks B.V.

One World: Together at Home – Sunshine Sachs

Vote with Us – Future Coalition

Invisible Hate – m ss ng p eces

Best Audience Integration (Virtual & Remote Features)

2020 MTV Video Music Awards – Stan Cam

Meeting Intruders – B-reel

Red Rocks Unpaused – Madwell

Artificial – 96Next

She Can STEM Concert – Deloitte Digital

Best Festival or Concert (Virtual & Remote Features)

Exhibit Zero – Momentum WW, Commonwealth/McCann, Weber Shandwick and MRM

Save our Stages Fest – Youtube Music

ComplexLand – Jam3

Adobe MAX – Adobe

2020 Roots Picnic Virtual Experience – The Oriel Co.

Best Host or Personality (Virtual & Remote Features)

RZA x TAZO Guided Meditations – Edelman

Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert – Markham Group

Honor Her Wish – Markham Group

Black Entrepreneurs Day – RMG

Trevor Noah – The Daily Social Distancing Show – Comedy Central Digital

Branded Content, Politics & Advocacy (Advertising, Media & PR)

AOC ‘Systemic Change’ – The Win Company

Biden Island- Giant Spoon

Shining City On A Hill- Eleven Films

Slate Studios and Firefox: The Activist’s Playbook- Slate

The Social Dilemma – Exposure Labs

Branded Content, Auto & Auto Services (Advertising, Media & PR)

John Mayer Goes Outside – Atlantic Re:think

Features Film – David&Goliath

Ford Expert in 0-60 – BBDO New York

Emotions by Lexus – Quartz

Porsche & Star Wars: The Designer Alliance – Cramer-Krasselt

Public Service & Activism (Video)

Sincerely, Camille – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Unpack That – The Root

A Gift of Joy – Unanimous Media

GLAAD x BuzzFeed Present “Drive the Vote” – GLAAD

Disability Demands Justice – Ford Foundation

Music, General (Virtual & Remote)

Diplo vs. The World – Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Adult Swim Festival goes global – Adult Swim

She Can STEM Concert – Deloitte Digital

Moses Sumney – Live from Planet Afropunk – Moses Sumney

Kiswe Powers BTS’ Innovative Virtual Concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” – Purpose Worldwide

Humor, General (Social)

Stephen Colbert At Home – ViacomCBS Digital

Comedy Central – Comedy Central Digital

Fail Army Facebook – Jukin Media

Comments By Celebs – Metro Public Relations

The Daily Show Twitter – Comedy Central Digital

Best Series, Features (Podcasts)

HISTORY This Week – A+E Networks

Dr. Death Season 2: Dr. Fata – Wondery

Family Secrets – iHeart Podcast Network

Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein – ABC News

It Was Said – Cadence13

Health and Wellness, General (Podcasts)

Contakt World Podcast – Contakt World

Under the Skin with Russell Brand – Luminary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Rebel Eaters Club – Transmitters Media

Therapy for Black Girls

Documentary, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)

American Prodigy: Freddy Adu – Blue Wire Podcasts

My Friend Ted – Bigsnit Media Consulting Inc.

Love Under Lockdown – Paradiso US

Wind of Change – Spotify Studios

Chronicled: Who Is Kamala Harris? – San Francisco Chronicle

Television & Film, General (Podcasts)

Office Ladies – Earwolf

EW’s BINGE (featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race, Community, and Schitt’s Creek)

Sista Brunch

Talking Sopranos with Michael Imperioli And Steve Schirripa – The Initiative Group

Lovecraft Country Radio – HBO

Diversity & Inclusion, General Series (Podcasts)

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – Vox Media

The TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones

The Brown Girls Guide to Politics – Wonder Media

Hear to Slay – Luminary

Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Spotify Studios

Events & Livestreams (Social Content Series & Campaigns)

Launch America: U.S. Astronauts Launch from U.S. Soil – NASA

Adobe’s CoCreate Series – Adobe Create Magazine

Black Entrepreneurs Day – RMG

WWE WrestleMania 36 – WWE

Hamilton – Twitter Watch Party – Disney

Best Use of Photography (Features & Design)

2020: The year in pictures- CNN

How the World Has Learned to Grieve in a Pandemic – Council on Foreign Relations

Forbes 30 Under 30 – Forbes Media

3800 Days in LA – Jake Kahana

Year in Pictures Interactive – National Geographic

Best Individual Editorial Feature – Ind/Brand/Org (Features & Design)

YouTube Digital Culture & Trends Report – Hook

Google — Year in Search 2020 – Google Brand Studio

The Ideas Report 2020 – WeTransfer

Everyone In L.A. 2020 Homeless Count – Swell Creative Group

Jigsaw: The Current: The Violent White Supremacy Issue – Upperquad

Live stream analysis of George Floyd protests – The Washington Post

Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to “flatten the curve” – The Washington Post

Shielded – Reuters

What does health care cost around the world? – PBS NewsHour

Best Streaming Service (Mobile & OTT App Features)

CNN – CNN

NBCUniversal Peacock Television App – NBCUniversal

HBO Max – Best Streaming Service – HBO Max

PBS Video App – PBS

MasterClass – MasterClass

Television & Film (General Websites and Mobile Sites)

ESPN – House of ’98 – R/GA

Huluween – The Screamlands – Hulu

Netflix FYSEE 360 – Subvrsive

Walt Disney Animation Studios – Walt Disney Animation Studios

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Hello Design

Best Viral PR Campaign (PR)

#IStayHomeFor – McCann Worldgroup

When It’s All Over – Droga5

#ArbysTV: How a TikTok video led to a new Arby’s menu item – Fallon

Not Just A Cadbury Ad – Ogilvy

The World’s Tallest Donation Box – MullenLowe MENA FZ LLC

Television & Film (Social Video)

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical – Marathon Digital

Disney+ Library Stunt Video – Disney

SCOOB- #SCOOBDance TikTok Challenge – Warner Bros. Entertainment

Westworld Season 3 Social Video – HBO

Father of the Bride Part 3ish – Netflix

Associations (General Websites and Mobile Sites)

Canadian Angus Association Website – Canadian Angus Association

RUNWAY360 – DE-YAN

Planned Parenthood’s 2020 Election Voter Guide – Planned Parenthood

National Education Association Website – Echo&Co

NFLPA – Viget

Sports (General Social)

NBA 2K League – National Basketball Association

@NBA Instagram – Most followed, most viewed and most engaged sports league account on Instagram – NBA

theScore – Instagram – Score Media and Gaming Inc.

WWE social media – WWE

SportsCenter On Instagram – ESPN

Performance & Dance (Social Video)

#SavageChallenge – 300 Entertainment

Savage Not Sorry – Mojo Supermarket

Rockettes “All That Jazz” Fosse Tribute – Rockettes

Hip Hop Awards | The Booth – BET Networks

The Hood Dorothy : Exploring Black Excellence – Nayilah

Comedy (Branded Entertainment)

Match Made in Hell – Maximum Effort

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Sweet Sounds of Susie – HBO

Bud Light Cardboard Fan – Wieden+Kennedy

Murphy Ladder: Ladder Luchador – Harmon Brothers

Borat Subsequent Movie Film on Twitch – Twitch

Video Remixes/Mashups (General Video)

America, Wake Up – Pattern Integrity Films

31 Days of Stand-Up: A Holiday Fundraiser Livestream – Comedy Central Digital

The Office’s Michael Scott Works From Home – NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital

If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects For Star Wars – Episode II – N/A

Fox News Is Worried About This Candidate – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah- Comedy Central Digital

Animation (General Video)

Miquela “Speak Up” – Brud

Dua Lipa ‘Hallucinate’ – The Mill

Where Do The Children Play? – Black Dog Films

Right Now – Giant Ant

Frank Sinatra – Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Official Music Video) – Legacy Recordings

Branded Content (Individual)

The Met Unframed – Verizon

Proud Parent – Sanctuary Content

McDo – NORD DDB Stockholm

Bubba Wallace – Progress Owes No Apology – Root Insurance Company

The 1619 Project – Droga5

Sports (General Virtual & Remote)

2020 NBA 2K League Season – National Basketball Association

Challenged Athletes Foundation: 2020 Celebration of Abilities – LOFT100 Studios

The USTA and IBM – Enabling the 2020 (Virtual) US Open – IBM on behalf of ProMare

Olympian & Paralympian Experiences Festival – International Olympic Committee (IOC)

Shaq’s Fun House vs Gronk Beach – Medium Rare

Celebrity/Fan (General Social)

Island Records: Sing Bon Jovi – BBDO New York

Sir David Attenborough on Instagram – Studio Silverback

Gordon Ramsay & Ramsay in 10 – Studio Ramsay

Jennifer Garner (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner

The Late Late Show with James Corden – ViacomCBS Digital

Media & Entertainment, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)

Harry Potter At Home – wizarding world digital

ESPN – House of ’98 – R/GA

40 Years A Prisoner: The Atlantic Digital Storyteller – HBO

Bad Boys For Life- Couples Therapy – Viacom Velocity

VAR Discount – NORD DDB Stockholm

Social Media Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

Bomb Pop is Not One Thing – Deloitte Digital

#ArbysTV: How a TikTok video led to a new Arby’s menu item – Fallon

Reebok #ZigTheRunway – Venables Bell and Partners

The Real Challenge – Mutant

#UNHATEWOMEN – Philipp and Keuntje GmbH

Food & Beverage, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)

Budweiser Messi 644 – Deutsch NY

1800 TEQUILA x FUTURE – 1800 SECONDS VOL. 2 – MATTE Projects

DoorDash Southside Magnolia – The Martin Agency

Can’t Touch This – Goodby Silverstein & Partners

#JIFvsGIF – GIPHY

Media & Entertainment (General Virtual & Remote)

Vought Experience – Amazon Prime Video

The Daily Social Distancing Show – Comedy Central Digital

Insecure: Virtual Premiere Block Party – HBO

Dispatches From Elsewhere ARG – AMC Networks

Virtual HBCU Homecoming – L2C Studios

Best Art Direction, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR)

Free Democrats “Unification-Flaggs” – Heimat Werbeagentur GmbH

Hell-P – Kolle Rebbe GmbH

You Love Me – Translation LLC

Thank You Machine – Zendesk

Fantastic Voyage – Partizan Entertainment LLC

Brand Strategy, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

Shopify – Supporting Independents – R/GA

(Re)Introducing Jake – The Marketing Arm

Mint Superbowl 54 – Ad Mint Mobile

Cal for Cal – FCB

True Name – McCann Worldgroup

Best Influencer Endorsements, PR (Advertising, Media & PR)

Budweiser Messi 644 – Deutsch NY

RapCaviar Day 1 Club – Spotify In-House

Good Humor: A New Jingle for a New Era – Edelman

LeBron James and LyftUp – It All Started with a Bike – Lyft

Budweiser – Future Official Sponsor – VaynerMedia

Public Service & Activism, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)

#IStayHomeFor – McCann Worldgroup

Sending 2020 a Big F*&% You …for a Cause! – Public Inc

The Public Service Banger – Colenso BBDO

HBO: Between the World and Me – RYOT Studio

9/11 Day at Home – Getting millions to virtually volunteer during a global pandemic – Wunderman Thompson

Integrated Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

A Dad’s Job – FP7 McCann MENAT

John Lewis: Good Trouble – Participant

Citi – Now that you see me – Publicis North America

Be A #VILF: By Mischief @ No Fixed Address for OkCupid – Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Smaht Pahk – INNOCEAN USA

Crime & Justice, General Series (Podcasts)

Bad People – BBC Sounds

Evil By Design – CBC

Wrongful Conviction- Junk Science – Signal Co. No1

Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein – ABC News

Scam Goddess – Team Coco

Viral, General Video (Video)

Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year | Vanity Fair – Conde Nast Entertainment

#WouldYouHireTrump

Samirah Raheem Slut Walk Video – IMG Models

Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self – Feeling Peckish Inc.

The Girls Have Spoken! – 1/33 Productions

Technology, General Video (Video)

Can We? – Flatiron Health

Pioneers in the Desert: A Tech-Infused Road Trip – Bloomberg Businessweek

Computers just got a lot better at writing – Vox

Google Data Center Security: 6 Layers Deep

Iceland’s Plan To Stop Covid-19 Actually Works – Bloomberg Businessweek

Sports, General Series (Podcasts)

Steam Room – Bleacher Report

The Edge: Houston Astros – Cadence13

17 Weeks – UNINTERRUPTED

The Lead – Wondery

All-American: Tiger – Stitcher

Health, Wellness, & Lifestyle, General Social (Social)

Women’s Health: Best Overall Social Presence – Health, Wellness & Lifestyle

FRESH FITNESS FOOD – Promoting Health and Fitness During a Crisis – Wilderness Agency

Helping the 50+ Community Navigate COVID-19 – Grey Group

WebMD

Coronavirus Comics From NPR

Education & Discovery, Social Video (Social)

How Black women hosted covert bake sales to fund the civil rights movement – AJ+

Planet Money TikTok – NPR

PBS Nature TikTok Channel

National Geographic’s Instagram Reels

Black History in Two Minutes

Diversity & Inclusion, Social Video (Social)

Savage Not Sorry – Mojo Supermarket

Black Makes A Way – Creative X

#TheNew — Empowering A New Generation of Asian American Voters – Enfranchisement

The challenge between women and men – Experiment about gender inequality – ciaopeople

The New Normal – The Lily

Brand or Partner Experience, Virtual & Remote Features (Virtual & Remote)

El Patio Tecate – Remezcla

Virtual Crunchyroll Expo Experience

Pride Inside – Amazon Prime Video

Together virtually for the food bank – Debt Holding BV

Living Portraits of Courage – Hook

Diversity & Inclusion, General Social (Social)

ABCQueer Instagram account – Australian Broadcasting Corporation

You deserve Juneteenth off – The Creative Collective NYC

My People, My Power – Not To Scale

theGrio on Instagram

Them. – Allure

News & Politics, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)

Complex’s ‘Pull Up & Vote’ Campaign

#VoteBecause – nonproft

Decoded, an MTV News Production

When the vote made all the difference – CBS News

Go There – CNN

Technology, General Series (Podcasts)

In Machines We Trust – MIT Technology Review

Should This Exist? – WaitWhat

Hacker Valley Studio

Get WIRED

Equity – TechCrunch

Entertainment, Video Series & Channels (Video)

Keke Palmer’s “Turnt Up With The Taylors” – Kids at Play

Sesame Street YouTube Channel

Honest Trailers – FANDOM

Variety’s Actors on Actors

Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee – TNT/TBS/TruTV

Best Individual Episode, Features (Podcasts)

Spark & Fire: Bill T. Jones – WaitWhat

Labyrinths – 5: It’s OK to be OK (Samantha Geimer) – iHeart Media

A Traveling Circus and its Great Escape – National Geographic

Ten Percent Happier – ABC News

The Motherly Podcast: Kristen Bell gives us the motherhood advice we all need to hear

Documentary, General Series (Podcasts)

Slow Burn: David Duke – Slate

The FRONTLINE Dispatch

The Big Steal – Fresh Air Production

Say Their Name – Acast

Black History in Two Minutes – Hidden Empire Film Group

Food & Drink, General Social (Social)

The Kitchn

Twisted: Unserious Food Tastes Seriously Good – Jungle Creations

Tastemade

America’s Test Kitchen

Wendy’s. Now that you mention us. – VML

Best Homepage, Features & Design (Websites & Mobile Sites)

Aurélia Studio – Granyon ApS

Elephant

everyday experiments – Norgram®

WONDERLAND

Apple Arcade Homepage Takeover

Adventure, General Games (Games)

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery – Jam City

Visage – SadSquare Studio Inc.

TOHU – Fineart Games

The Pathless – Annapurna Interactive

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

News & Politics, General Series (Podcasts)

How to Sell a Massacre: Al Jazeera Investigates Extra

What A Day – Crooked Media

In The Thick

Our America with Julián Castro – Lemonada Media

Today, Explained – Vox Media Podcast Network

Documentary, Video Series & Channels (Video)

Modern Masculinity Series Two – The Guardian

Speaking Frankly – ViacomCBS

The New Yorker – The New Yorker Documentary

Rising Artist – ALL ARTS

Almost Famous – Breakwater Studios

Business, General Series (Podcasts)

Dare to Lead with Brené Brown

Masters of Scale – WaitWhat

WorkLife with Adam Grant – TED

Stress Test – The Globe and Mail

Access & Opportunity with Carla Harris – Morgan Stanley

Health & Fitness, General Mobile & OTT Apps (Apps & Software)

Headspace Presents: The Wake Up

What to Expect App

Pre-Check – Breast Cancer Awareness App – Assembly

balance – menopause support – magneticNorth

EXHALE, the first emotional wellbeing app for and by Black, Indigenous, Women of Color – Dittoe PR

Marketing Automation, Software Services & Platforms (Apps & Software)

AWS Unified Search tool

Lead Forensics – Lead Forensics & Web Insights

Fall Release – Mailchimp

Agatha – Forethought

Brightspot’s content business platform helps strengthen Special Olympics’ digital work to promote inclusion, opportunity and health across the globe

Arts & Entertainment, Social Video (Social)

Rockettes “All That Jazz” Fosse Tribute

Storytime With… – Disney

Lewis Hamilton x #5Gamechanger – We Are Social

Bolero Juilliard – Marathon Digital

Marvel’s Make Me A Hero: Real Heroes – Marvel Entertainment

Public Service & Activism, Social Video (Social)

Masked Not Muted – UNICEF

If Men Had to Pay for Toilet Paper (Like Women Pay for Tampons) – Huge

“Whatever Gets You Talking,” Seize the Awkward – Ad Council

Mind Yourself – Snap Originals (Snap Inc.)

Unfinished Votes – Mccann Worldgroup