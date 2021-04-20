Webby Nominations: Trevor Noah, Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical’ Among Nominees

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences has revealed the nominees for the 25th annual Webby Awards ahead of its virtual ceremony on Tuesday May 18, 2021 hosted by The Good Place and Legendary’s Jameela Jamil.
The Webbys celebrate the year’s best Internet work as well as outstanding individuals and organizations who are using the Internet to respond to the impact of the coronavirus, social injustice and more. Nominees in the entertainment realm include Marvel Entertainment, OWN, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, Megan Thee Stallion, Disney+ and Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical and more.
All nominees are eligible to take home the Internet industry’s two most prestigious awards: The Webby Award, selected by the Academy, and The Webby People’s Voice Award. Internet fans can begin casting their votes today until Thursday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Related Story
Trevor Noah On Racist Police Incidents: "Where Are The Good Apples?"
The full list is available here. Below is a handful of categories featuring entertainment-related nominees.
Best Individual Episode, Science & Education (Podcasts)
America Dissected: Coronavirus – Crooked Media
Liar, Liar: How to Raise an Honest Child in a Post-truth Society – GreatSchools.org
Prognosis: Coronavirus – Loud Tree Media
Dope Labs – Spotify Studios
Should This Exist — The Deepfake Detective – WaitWhat
Best Editing, Performance & Craft (Video)
Best Ever Food Review Show
La Rosalía – Cut+Run
Megan Thee Stallion: The New York Times – Cut+Run
Vogue “I Love NY” – Modern Post
Rolling Stones “Criss Cross” – Object & Animal
Best Public Service & Activism (General Virtual & Remote)
CLIMATE EMERGENCY INTERACTIVE – University of the Arts London – UNIT9 – Martin Percy
The Uncensored Library – MediaMonks B.V.
One World: Together at Home – Sunshine Sachs
Vote with Us – Future Coalition
Invisible Hate – m ss ng p eces
Best Audience Integration (Virtual & Remote Features)
2020 MTV Video Music Awards – Stan Cam
Meeting Intruders – B-reel
Red Rocks Unpaused – Madwell
Artificial – 96Next
She Can STEM Concert – Deloitte Digital
Best Festival or Concert (Virtual & Remote Features)
Exhibit Zero – Momentum WW, Commonwealth/McCann, Weber Shandwick and MRM
Save our Stages Fest – Youtube Music
ComplexLand – Jam3
Adobe MAX – Adobe
2020 Roots Picnic Virtual Experience – The Oriel Co.
Best Host or Personality (Virtual & Remote Features)
RZA x TAZO Guided Meditations – Edelman
Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert – Markham Group
Honor Her Wish – Markham Group
Black Entrepreneurs Day – RMG
Trevor Noah – The Daily Social Distancing Show – Comedy Central Digital
Branded Content, Politics & Advocacy (Advertising, Media & PR)
AOC ‘Systemic Change’ – The Win Company
Biden Island- Giant Spoon
Shining City On A Hill- Eleven Films
Slate Studios and Firefox: The Activist’s Playbook- Slate
The Social Dilemma – Exposure Labs
Branded Content, Auto & Auto Services (Advertising, Media & PR)
John Mayer Goes Outside – Atlantic Re:think
Features Film – David&Goliath
Ford Expert in 0-60 – BBDO New York
Emotions by Lexus – Quartz
Porsche & Star Wars: The Designer Alliance – Cramer-Krasselt
Public Service & Activism (Video)
Sincerely, Camille – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Unpack That – The Root
A Gift of Joy – Unanimous Media
GLAAD x BuzzFeed Present “Drive the Vote” – GLAAD
Disability Demands Justice – Ford Foundation
Music, General (Virtual & Remote)
Diplo vs. The World – Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Adult Swim Festival goes global – Adult Swim
She Can STEM Concert – Deloitte Digital
Moses Sumney – Live from Planet Afropunk – Moses Sumney
Kiswe Powers BTS’ Innovative Virtual Concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” – Purpose Worldwide
Humor, General (Social)
Stephen Colbert At Home – ViacomCBS Digital
Comedy Central – Comedy Central Digital
Fail Army Facebook – Jukin Media
Comments By Celebs – Metro Public Relations
The Daily Show Twitter – Comedy Central Digital
Best Series, Features (Podcasts)
HISTORY This Week – A+E Networks
Dr. Death Season 2: Dr. Fata – Wondery
Family Secrets – iHeart Podcast Network
Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein – ABC News
It Was Said – Cadence13
Health and Wellness, General (Podcasts)
Contakt World Podcast – Contakt World
Under the Skin with Russell Brand – Luminary
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Rebel Eaters Club – Transmitters Media
Therapy for Black Girls
Documentary, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)
American Prodigy: Freddy Adu – Blue Wire Podcasts
My Friend Ted – Bigsnit Media Consulting Inc.
Love Under Lockdown – Paradiso US
Wind of Change – Spotify Studios
Chronicled: Who Is Kamala Harris? – San Francisco Chronicle
Television & Film, General (Podcasts)
Office Ladies – Earwolf
EW’s BINGE (featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race, Community, and Schitt’s Creek)
Sista Brunch
Talking Sopranos with Michael Imperioli And Steve Schirripa – The Initiative Group
Lovecraft Country Radio – HBO
Diversity & Inclusion, General Series (Podcasts)
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – Vox Media
The TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones
The Brown Girls Guide to Politics – Wonder Media
Hear to Slay – Luminary
Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Spotify Studios
Events & Livestreams (Social Content Series & Campaigns)
Launch America: U.S. Astronauts Launch from U.S. Soil – NASA
Adobe’s CoCreate Series – Adobe Create Magazine
Black Entrepreneurs Day – RMG
WWE WrestleMania 36 – WWE
Hamilton – Twitter Watch Party – Disney
Best Use of Photography (Features & Design)
2020: The year in pictures- CNN
How the World Has Learned to Grieve in a Pandemic – Council on Foreign Relations
Forbes 30 Under 30 – Forbes Media
3800 Days in LA – Jake Kahana
Year in Pictures Interactive – National Geographic
Best Individual Editorial Feature – Ind/Brand/Org (Features & Design)
YouTube Digital Culture & Trends Report – Hook
Google — Year in Search 2020 – Google Brand Studio
The Ideas Report 2020 – WeTransfer
Everyone In L.A. 2020 Homeless Count – Swell Creative Group
Jigsaw: The Current: The Violent White Supremacy Issue – Upperquad
Live stream analysis of George Floyd protests – The Washington Post
Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to “flatten the curve” – The Washington Post
Shielded – Reuters
What does health care cost around the world? – PBS NewsHour
Best Streaming Service (Mobile & OTT App Features)
CNN – CNN
NBCUniversal Peacock Television App – NBCUniversal
HBO Max – Best Streaming Service – HBO Max
PBS Video App – PBS
MasterClass – MasterClass
Television & Film (General Websites and Mobile Sites)
ESPN – House of ’98 – R/GA
Huluween – The Screamlands – Hulu
Netflix FYSEE 360 – Subvrsive
Walt Disney Animation Studios – Walt Disney Animation Studios
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Hello Design
Best Viral PR Campaign (PR)
#IStayHomeFor – McCann Worldgroup
When It’s All Over – Droga5
#ArbysTV: How a TikTok video led to a new Arby’s menu item – Fallon
Not Just A Cadbury Ad – Ogilvy
The World’s Tallest Donation Box – MullenLowe MENA FZ LLC
Television & Film (Social Video)
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical – Marathon Digital
Disney+ Library Stunt Video – Disney
SCOOB- #SCOOBDance TikTok Challenge – Warner Bros. Entertainment
Westworld Season 3 Social Video – HBO
Father of the Bride Part 3ish – Netflix
Associations (General Websites and Mobile Sites)
Canadian Angus Association Website – Canadian Angus Association
RUNWAY360 – DE-YAN
Planned Parenthood’s 2020 Election Voter Guide – Planned Parenthood
National Education Association Website – Echo&Co
NFLPA – Viget
Sports (General Social)
NBA 2K League – National Basketball Association
@NBA Instagram – Most followed, most viewed and most engaged sports league account on Instagram – NBA
theScore – Instagram – Score Media and Gaming Inc.
WWE social media – WWE
SportsCenter On Instagram – ESPN
Performance & Dance (Social Video)
#SavageChallenge – 300 Entertainment
Savage Not Sorry – Mojo Supermarket
Rockettes “All That Jazz” Fosse Tribute – Rockettes
Hip Hop Awards | The Booth – BET Networks
The Hood Dorothy : Exploring Black Excellence – Nayilah
Comedy (Branded Entertainment)
Match Made in Hell – Maximum Effort
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Sweet Sounds of Susie – HBO
Bud Light Cardboard Fan – Wieden+Kennedy
Murphy Ladder: Ladder Luchador – Harmon Brothers
Borat Subsequent Movie Film on Twitch – Twitch
Video Remixes/Mashups (General Video)
America, Wake Up – Pattern Integrity Films
31 Days of Stand-Up: A Holiday Fundraiser Livestream – Comedy Central Digital
The Office’s Michael Scott Works From Home – NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects For Star Wars – Episode II – N/A
Fox News Is Worried About This Candidate – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah- Comedy Central Digital
Animation (General Video)
Miquela “Speak Up” – Brud
Dua Lipa ‘Hallucinate’ – The Mill
Where Do The Children Play? – Black Dog Films
Right Now – Giant Ant
Frank Sinatra – Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Official Music Video) – Legacy Recordings
Branded Content (Individual)
The Met Unframed – Verizon
Proud Parent – Sanctuary Content
McDo – NORD DDB Stockholm
Bubba Wallace – Progress Owes No Apology – Root Insurance Company
The 1619 Project – Droga5
Sports (General Virtual & Remote)
2020 NBA 2K League Season – National Basketball Association
Challenged Athletes Foundation: 2020 Celebration of Abilities – LOFT100 Studios
The USTA and IBM – Enabling the 2020 (Virtual) US Open – IBM on behalf of ProMare
Olympian & Paralympian Experiences Festival – International Olympic Committee (IOC)
Shaq’s Fun House vs Gronk Beach – Medium Rare
Celebrity/Fan (General Social)
Island Records: Sing Bon Jovi – BBDO New York
Sir David Attenborough on Instagram – Studio Silverback
Gordon Ramsay & Ramsay in 10 – Studio Ramsay
Jennifer Garner (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner
The Late Late Show with James Corden – ViacomCBS Digital
Media & Entertainment, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
Harry Potter At Home – wizarding world digital
ESPN – House of ’98 – R/GA
40 Years A Prisoner: The Atlantic Digital Storyteller – HBO
Bad Boys For Life- Couples Therapy – Viacom Velocity
VAR Discount – NORD DDB Stockholm
Social Media Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
Bomb Pop is Not One Thing – Deloitte Digital
#ArbysTV: How a TikTok video led to a new Arby’s menu item – Fallon
Reebok #ZigTheRunway – Venables Bell and Partners
The Real Challenge – Mutant
#UNHATEWOMEN – Philipp and Keuntje GmbH
Food & Beverage, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
Budweiser Messi 644 – Deutsch NY
1800 TEQUILA x FUTURE – 1800 SECONDS VOL. 2 – MATTE Projects
DoorDash Southside Magnolia – The Martin Agency
Can’t Touch This – Goodby Silverstein & Partners
#JIFvsGIF – GIPHY
Media & Entertainment (General Virtual & Remote)
Vought Experience – Amazon Prime Video
The Daily Social Distancing Show – Comedy Central Digital
Insecure: Virtual Premiere Block Party – HBO
Dispatches From Elsewhere ARG – AMC Networks
Virtual HBCU Homecoming – L2C Studios
Best Art Direction, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR)
Free Democrats “Unification-Flaggs” – Heimat Werbeagentur GmbH
Hell-P – Kolle Rebbe GmbH
You Love Me – Translation LLC
Thank You Machine – Zendesk
Fantastic Voyage – Partizan Entertainment LLC
Brand Strategy, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
Shopify – Supporting Independents – R/GA
(Re)Introducing Jake – The Marketing Arm
Mint Superbowl 54 – Ad Mint Mobile
Cal for Cal – FCB
True Name – McCann Worldgroup
Best Influencer Endorsements, PR (Advertising, Media & PR)
Budweiser Messi 644 – Deutsch NY
RapCaviar Day 1 Club – Spotify In-House
Good Humor: A New Jingle for a New Era – Edelman
LeBron James and LyftUp – It All Started with a Bike – Lyft
Budweiser – Future Official Sponsor – VaynerMedia
Public Service & Activism, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
#IStayHomeFor – McCann Worldgroup
Sending 2020 a Big F*&% You …for a Cause! – Public Inc
The Public Service Banger – Colenso BBDO
HBO: Between the World and Me – RYOT Studio
9/11 Day at Home – Getting millions to virtually volunteer during a global pandemic – Wunderman Thompson
Integrated Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
A Dad’s Job – FP7 McCann MENAT
John Lewis: Good Trouble – Participant
Citi – Now that you see me – Publicis North America
Be A #VILF: By Mischief @ No Fixed Address for OkCupid – Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Smaht Pahk – INNOCEAN USA
Crime & Justice, General Series (Podcasts)
Bad People – BBC Sounds
Evil By Design – CBC
Wrongful Conviction- Junk Science – Signal Co. No1
Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein – ABC News
Scam Goddess – Team Coco
Viral, General Video (Video)
Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year | Vanity Fair – Conde Nast Entertainment
#WouldYouHireTrump
Samirah Raheem Slut Walk Video – IMG Models
Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self – Feeling Peckish Inc.
The Girls Have Spoken! – 1/33 Productions
Technology, General Video (Video)
Can We? – Flatiron Health
Pioneers in the Desert: A Tech-Infused Road Trip – Bloomberg Businessweek
Computers just got a lot better at writing – Vox
Google Data Center Security: 6 Layers Deep
Iceland’s Plan To Stop Covid-19 Actually Works – Bloomberg Businessweek
Sports, General Series (Podcasts)
Steam Room – Bleacher Report
The Edge: Houston Astros – Cadence13
17 Weeks – UNINTERRUPTED
The Lead – Wondery
All-American: Tiger – Stitcher
Health, Wellness, & Lifestyle, General Social (Social)
Women’s Health: Best Overall Social Presence – Health, Wellness & Lifestyle
FRESH FITNESS FOOD – Promoting Health and Fitness During a Crisis – Wilderness Agency
Helping the 50+ Community Navigate COVID-19 – Grey Group
WebMD
Coronavirus Comics From NPR
Education & Discovery, Social Video (Social)
How Black women hosted covert bake sales to fund the civil rights movement – AJ+
Planet Money TikTok – NPR
PBS Nature TikTok Channel
National Geographic’s Instagram Reels
Black History in Two Minutes
Diversity & Inclusion, Social Video (Social)
Savage Not Sorry – Mojo Supermarket
Black Makes A Way – Creative X
#TheNew — Empowering A New Generation of Asian American Voters – Enfranchisement
The challenge between women and men – Experiment about gender inequality – ciaopeople
The New Normal – The Lily
Brand or Partner Experience, Virtual & Remote Features (Virtual & Remote)
El Patio Tecate – Remezcla
Virtual Crunchyroll Expo Experience
Pride Inside – Amazon Prime Video
Together virtually for the food bank – Debt Holding BV
Living Portraits of Courage – Hook
Diversity & Inclusion, General Social (Social)
ABCQueer Instagram account – Australian Broadcasting Corporation
You deserve Juneteenth off – The Creative Collective NYC
My People, My Power – Not To Scale
theGrio on Instagram
Them. – Allure
News & Politics, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)
Complex’s ‘Pull Up & Vote’ Campaign
#VoteBecause – nonproft
Decoded, an MTV News Production
When the vote made all the difference – CBS News
Go There – CNN
Technology, General Series (Podcasts)
In Machines We Trust – MIT Technology Review
Should This Exist? – WaitWhat
Hacker Valley Studio
Get WIRED
Equity – TechCrunch
Entertainment, Video Series & Channels (Video)
Keke Palmer’s “Turnt Up With The Taylors” – Kids at Play
Sesame Street YouTube Channel
Honest Trailers – FANDOM
Variety’s Actors on Actors
Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee – TNT/TBS/TruTV
Best Individual Episode, Features (Podcasts)
Spark & Fire: Bill T. Jones – WaitWhat
Labyrinths – 5: It’s OK to be OK (Samantha Geimer) – iHeart Media
A Traveling Circus and its Great Escape – National Geographic
Ten Percent Happier – ABC News
The Motherly Podcast: Kristen Bell gives us the motherhood advice we all need to hear
Documentary, General Series (Podcasts)
Slow Burn: David Duke – Slate
The FRONTLINE Dispatch
The Big Steal – Fresh Air Production
Say Their Name – Acast
Black History in Two Minutes – Hidden Empire Film Group
Food & Drink, General Social (Social)
The Kitchn
Twisted: Unserious Food Tastes Seriously Good – Jungle Creations
Tastemade
America’s Test Kitchen
Wendy’s. Now that you mention us. – VML
Best Homepage, Features & Design (Websites & Mobile Sites)
Aurélia Studio – Granyon ApS
Elephant
everyday experiments – Norgram®
WONDERLAND
Apple Arcade Homepage Takeover
Adventure, General Games (Games)
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery – Jam City
Visage – SadSquare Studio Inc.
TOHU – Fineart Games
The Pathless – Annapurna Interactive
The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
News & Politics, General Series (Podcasts)
How to Sell a Massacre: Al Jazeera Investigates Extra
What A Day – Crooked Media
In The Thick
Our America with Julián Castro – Lemonada Media
Today, Explained – Vox Media Podcast Network
Documentary, Video Series & Channels (Video)
Modern Masculinity Series Two – The Guardian
Speaking Frankly – ViacomCBS
The New Yorker – The New Yorker Documentary
Rising Artist – ALL ARTS
Almost Famous – Breakwater Studios
Business, General Series (Podcasts)
Dare to Lead with Brené Brown
Masters of Scale – WaitWhat
WorkLife with Adam Grant – TED
Stress Test – The Globe and Mail
Access & Opportunity with Carla Harris – Morgan Stanley
Health & Fitness, General Mobile & OTT Apps (Apps & Software)
Headspace Presents: The Wake Up
What to Expect App
Pre-Check – Breast Cancer Awareness App – Assembly
balance – menopause support – magneticNorth
EXHALE, the first emotional wellbeing app for and by Black, Indigenous, Women of Color – Dittoe PR
Marketing Automation, Software Services & Platforms (Apps & Software)
AWS Unified Search tool
Lead Forensics – Lead Forensics & Web Insights
Fall Release – Mailchimp
Agatha – Forethought
Brightspot’s content business platform helps strengthen Special Olympics’ digital work to promote inclusion, opportunity and health across the globe
Arts & Entertainment, Social Video (Social)
Rockettes “All That Jazz” Fosse Tribute
Storytime With… – Disney
Lewis Hamilton x #5Gamechanger – We Are Social
Bolero Juilliard – Marathon Digital
Marvel’s Make Me A Hero: Real Heroes – Marvel Entertainment
Public Service & Activism, Social Video (Social)
Masked Not Muted – UNICEF
If Men Had to Pay for Toilet Paper (Like Women Pay for Tampons) – Huge
“Whatever Gets You Talking,” Seize the Awkward – Ad Council
Mind Yourself – Snap Originals (Snap Inc.)
Unfinished Votes – Mccann Worldgroup
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.