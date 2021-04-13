‘Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson’ Docuseries Set At Apple TV+

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has picked up Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, a six-part docuseries that examines sound creation and revolutionary technology used to shape music. It hails from Oscar-winning producer Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom) and is hosted by Mark Ronson, a renowned DJ and Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy-winning artist and producer. Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson will premiere July 30, 2021 globally on Apple TV+.

Each episode of Watch the Sound follows Ronson as he tells the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. Speaking with Ronson about music as the intersection of artistry and technology and how that has influenced their work are Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more.

At the end of each episode, Ronson will create and unveil a unique piece of original music using groundbreaking technology and techniques including reverb, synth, autotune, drum machines, sampling and distortion.

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson is produced by Tremolo Productions, with Ronson, Neville, Mark Monroe, Jason Zeldes and Kim Rozenfeld serving as executive producers.

Ronson is known for his collaborations with such artists as Amy Winehouse, Adele, Lady Gaga, Lily Allen, Robbie Williams, Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars. He has received seven Grammy Awards, including Producer of the Year for Winehouse’s album Back to Black and two for Record of the Year singles “Rehab” and “Uptown Funk”. He received an Oscar, a Golden Globe Award and a Grammy for co-writing the song “Shallow,” performed by Lady Gaga, who also co-wrote it, and Bradley Cooper.

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson joins Apples’ slate of documentaries and docuseries showcasing musicians, including global hit Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry; Grammy and five-time Emmy-nominated Beastie Boys Story; Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You; and, the recently announced Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong.