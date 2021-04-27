Netflix Unveils Summer Movie Slate That Includes New ‘Bob Ross’ Documentary And Footage From Upcoming Films Like ‘He’s All That’ And Kevin Hart’s ‘Fatherhoood’

After starting the year off strong with a trailer for all of 2021, Netflix has come out with its new summer slate as well as a sizzle trailer to go along with it. While highlighting some films with previous announced release dates like Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams, the slate also feature released dates and footage from some highly-anticipated films like Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart which bows Father’s Day Weekend and He’s All That, the She’s All That remake starring Cobra Kai‘s Buchanan.

The new updated release slate also Good On Paper, which was just acquired by Netflix and stars Margaret Cho. The streamer is also announcing the new documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed, which tells the fascinating life story about the legendary TV painter.

Here are some of the other highlights of the films set to bow this summer:

AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE (June 30)

Director: Matt Thompson

In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father’s Founding… uh, Fathers.

ARMY OF THE DEAD (May 21)

Director: Zack Snyder

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

AWAKE (June 9)

Director: Mark Raso

Global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep. Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for the unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race. When Jill, a former soldier, discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide: protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world.

BECKET (August)

Director: Ferdinando Cito Filomarino

A vacationing couple fall trap to a violent conspiracy with tragic consequences.

FATHERHOOD (June 18)

Director: Paul Weitz

Presented by Sony Pictures and Higher Ground Productions, in this heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Kevin Hart takes on the toughest job in the world: Fatherhood.

FEAR STREET TRILOGY

Director: Leigh Janak

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

HE’S ALL THAT (August 27)

Director: Mark Waters

He’s All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.