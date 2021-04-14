‘Warrior’ Renewed For Season 3, Moving From Cinemax To HBO Max

Martial arts crime drama series Warrior has been renewed for a third season and will move from Cinemax to HBO Max.

The series, set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century, is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. The first two seasons, which aired on Cinemax, now are streaming on HBO Max via HBO platforms.

Warrior is created by and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee) under Tropper Ink Productions, executive produced by Star Trek Beyond and Fast & Furious 9 director Justin Lin for Perfect Storm Entertainment, and executive produced by Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment.

“Warrior introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer at HBO and HBO Max. “We can’t wait to see what Jonathan, Justin and Shannon will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max.

Said Shannon Lee, executive producer at Bruce Lee Entertainment: “Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans. Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in Season 3.”

The series returned for its 10-episode second season October 2 on Cinemax.

Season 2 cast included Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen (also directed episode 6), Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones and Perry Yung.

Season 2 of Warrior was produced for Cinemax by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment; created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper. Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow and Andrew Schneider executive produced on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment. Shannon Lee executive produced for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Executive produced by Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey and co-executive produced by Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard.

