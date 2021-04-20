WarnerMedia Hires Annelies Sitvast To Oversee European Unscripted Content For HBO Max

WarnerMedia has hired Dutch television executive Annelies Sitvast to the newly created role of head of unscripted production, which will see her greenlight programming for HBO Max.

Based in Amsterdam, the former head of Talpa Network’s Net 5 will take on her role in May, reporting to Antony Root, head of original production at WarnerMedia EMEA. Root said: “She brings a wealth of experience from the world of unscripted programming. Working with our local teams, she will steer our expansion into unscripted across Europe, which is a key part of our original production strategy as we launch HBO Max across the region.”

Sitvast added: “I could not be more excited to build, launch and grow a European unscripted content offering for HBO Max. WarnerMedia has a rich history of investing in local talent and programming and has been building beloved and iconic brands for near to a century.”