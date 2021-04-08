Warner Bros Wins Spec Auction For Matt Lieberman-Scripted Family Film ‘Meebo And Me;’ Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society Producing

EXCLUSIVE: In competitive bidding, Warner Bros. acquired Meebo And Me, an original comedic family adventure spec by Free Guy scribe Matt Lieberman. Pic will be produced by Kenya Barris, through his Khalabo Ink Society, along with Lieberman and Adam Kolbrenner’s Lit Entertainment Group.

The project marks the second big deal for this creative team, on the heels of a big Paramount pitch deal for Yumanzu.

In Meebo And Me, a divorced dad goes through great lengths to get his son the hot new toy, an adorable robot. But when the other toy robots rise up against their owners, the dad and his defective robot set out to save his son and the world while building a profound friendship along the way.

Lieberman also scripted MGM’s Addams Family, Paramount’s Playing With Fire, Netflix’s Christmas Chronicles 1 & 2, Paramount Animation’s Rumble, Warner Bros Scoob! and 20th Century Studios Free Guy, which Shawn Levy directed with Ryan Reynolds starring.

Lieberman is repped by CAA, Kolbrenner’s Lit Entertainment Group and attorney Melissa Rogal; Barris is CAA, Artists First and attorney Gregg Gellman.

Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society is producing the Cheaper By The Dozen that stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff and has percolating an animated film based on the songs of Bob Marley, a remake of the classic sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump, and a Richard Pryor film Barris intends to make his feature directing debut.