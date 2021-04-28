Warner Bros. Hires STX Vet Alissa Grayson As EVP Global Publicity

EXCLUSIVE: This just in: former STX co-president of marketing Alissa Grayson is heading to Warner Bros. as their new EVP of Global Publicity.

Prior to STXfilms, Grayson was at Universal for 22-years as EVP of publicity, working on campaigns for Despicable Me, Fast & Furious, Pitch Perfect, Bourne, Les Miserables, Trainwreck, Ted, Bridesmaids, and Neighbors. She joined STX in May 2017. Grayson was at STX for their Jennifer Lopez’s biggest live-action hit Hustlers ($105M domestic), as well as the studio’s licensed feature The Upside starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston ($108.2M WW). Other titles she worked on include The Upside, Bad Moms Christmas ($130.5M WW), Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game and Guy Ritche’s The Gentlemen, which was STX and Miramax’s last big release before Covid with $115.1M. Grayson previously worked with current Warner Bros. Worldwide Marketing President Josh Goldstine when he was at Universal. She will report to him, I hear in her new position, as well as WarnerMedia Global Studios and Networks Communications Boss Johanna Fuentes.

Warner Bros. has been faring quite well at the box office as exhibition resurges from the pandemic, opening such titles as Legendary’s Godzilla vs Kong and New Line’s Mortal Kombat to overindexing results respectively with $48.1M over 5 days and $23.3M. Grayson will work on a slate this year that is currently being released on HBO Max and in theaters stateside simultaneously.