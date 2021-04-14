Walt Disney Chairman Bob Iger To Receive Honorary Clio At April 28 Virtual Awards

Walt Disney chairman Bob Iger will receive an honorary Clio Award later this month during a fireside chat as the longtime executive moves into the home stretch of his tenure at the entertainment giant.

The Clios – the major award ceremony for creative advertising — said Wednesday that Iger will accept award during a virtual fireside chat April 28 moderated by Asad Ayaz, president of marketing for Disney Studios Content and recipient of the 2019 Clio Entertainment Marketing Mastermind Award.

Iger, who is Disney’s executive chairman as well as chairman of the board, was CEO for 15 years before handing the reins to Bob Chapek last February. He will step down at the end of the year. He oversaw the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasilm, Marvel and the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox, and the hugely successful launch of Disney+.

Iger’s award will be presented during Clio Awards: Creativity Unmasked, a celebration of the creative community and the multitude of ways the industry has thrived over the last year. Produced in collaboration with Superfly and hosted by Andrea Savage, actress/ producer and co-creator of TruTV’s I’m Sorry.

“It’s no secret that the awards business was completely upended last year, but our team rose to the challenge and leaned into virtual events and new content offerings,” including at the Muse by Clio website, said Clio Awards CEO Nicole Purcell.

“While we would have loved to be kicking off an in-person festival this spring, I think what we’ve produced with Clio Awards: Creativity Unmasked is going to fill a void that other awards programs have not. I can’t wait to share it with our audience.”