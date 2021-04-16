‘The Walking Dead’ Star Katelyn Nacon Joins Movie ‘Breathing Happy’ With John D’Aquino & NHL HoF’er Phil Esposito

EXCLUSIVE: The Walking Dead star Katelyn Nacon has joined John D’Aquino (Cory In The House), Augie Duke (Bad Kids Go To Hell), June Carryl (Shameless), and NHL Hall of Famer Phil Esposito in feature drama Breathing Happy, which is filming in Tampa, Florida and Los Angeles, California.

Written and directed by Shane Brady (HBO: Ballers), the film follows Dylan, a recovering drug addict on the eve of his one year sober-anniversary, which happens to be Christmas Eve. He spends the holiday alone having lost friends and family to his addictions and his inability to take responsibility for his actions. But just as he’s about to reach his goal of one full year being sober, his past demons show up, tempting him to fail.

Executive-produced by Emily Zercher and Jamie Parslow, pic also stars Jim O’Heir (Bless This Mess), filmmakers Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson (Synchronic), and Into The Badlands actress Sarah Bolger. Chris Dudley from American rock band Underoath is scoring.

Writer-director Brady said: “I didn’t want to tell a literal story of addiction, with a logical, linear flow because when it comes to drugs, nothing makes sense. No path is clear. I’m also a magician, so I knew I could tell this story in a way no one else could, or ever has before. No one is going to watch a movie because it’s a vanity piece. You must have a genuine, realistic connection to the story. This film is my artistic interpretation of my family’s struggles with addiction, both those who used, and those who suffered while trying to help. A jumbled popcorn machine of emotions and points of view hopefully bringing about healing for other families struggling with addiction.”

