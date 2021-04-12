Vox Media Purchases Preet Bharara’s Cafe Studios

Vox Media looks to bolster its podcasting arm with the acquisition of Cafe Studios, a podcast company co-founded by Preet Bharara, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. However, Bharara and executive producer and head of content Tamara Sepper will join Vox Media under the new agreement.

Cafe Studios’ podcasts typically revolve around law and policy and how they intersect with technology, politics and business. Bharara hosts the flagship podcast, Stay Tuned With Preet. The company also operates a subscription program that offers members exclusive podcasts, newsletters, articles and live events.

The Cafe Studios acquisition marks a trend of expansion deals Vox Media has been striking in the last three years. Vox Media made headlines in late 2019 buying New York Media, publisher of New York Magazine and other digital outlets like the Cut and Vulture. The conglomerate also purchased Epic, a production studio, and the commenting platform Coral.

Vox Media’s podcasts number more than 200. Among them are Pivot, Decoder and Today, Explained. Their portfolio of news sites include Curbed, Eater, Polygon, Recode, SB Nation, The Verge, Vox.com, among others