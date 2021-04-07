VOD & OTT Aggregator Platform ScreenHits TV Launches App

EXCLUSIVE: Content and platform aggregator ScreenHits TV, which allows subscribers to integrate a variety of their VOD subscriptions including Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ with linear channels, has launched its first app across desktop, table and smart TV.

Users can access live TV through the app and can also receive discounts on bundles of various subscription services, which the platform says can be worth up to 25% off the standard price. Also available are StarzPlay, Moviesphere, Paramount Plus, Britbox, MUBI, ITV Hub and BFI Player, among others. The app is now accessible through Apple, Android TV, Chromecast and Fire Stick platforms, with smart TV functionality arriving soon.

ScreenHits is available in the U.S. and UK and has plans for international rollouts across a total of 23 countries over the course of this year. Up first will be German-speaking territories, Southern Europe, and Argentina by the end of Q2, 2021.

Related Story VOD & OTT Aggregator Platform ScreenHits TV Appoints Moviegoers Entertainment As Indian Content Partner

Key to the offering, according to the company, is the streamlining of viewing experiences across linear TV and VOD services. Existing users can use the desktop version for free in addition to their ScreenHits subscription, which starts at £0.99 per month in the UK. Mobile devices and Roku apps will be rolling out at the end of this month.

The app also allows for a ‘watch together’ feature where friends can simultaneously watch shows anywhere in the world and live chat, while it also curates trending programming and allows users to share recommendations.

Launched in 2021, the company says it now has more than 250,000 subscribers to date, with 800,000 registered users.

“As more and more consumers are transitioning from traditional TV consumption to app TV, there is no better time to introduce a platform that lets consumers organize and arrange their streaming subscriptions as channels in the way they have become accustomed to,” said CEO Adkins Hulse. “Also, with the opportunity to now view live TV and to consume recorded content (VOD) online, it makes it easier for consumers to integrate all their channels and streaming services into one curated app.”