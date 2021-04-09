‘Black Widow’ Actress Violet McGraw Joins Allison Williams In Blumhouse & Atomic Monster Thriller ‘M3GAN’

EXCLUSIVE: Violet McGraw has been added to the cast of M3GAN, the tech horror thriller from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. The rising star, who will soon make her Marvel debut as playing a young Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh) in Disney’s Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow standalone, is joining previously announced star, Allison Williams.

Gerard Johnstone is directing the film from a screenplay penned by Akela Cooper. It’s based on a story by James Wan, who is producing the pic with Jason Blum.

Williams stars as Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company. She uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece (McGraw), Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences.

Michael Clear of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner will serve as executive producer along with Judson Scott, Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer, and Williams.

McGraw appeared opposite Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson in the indie drama Our Friend, which was just released in theaters and on Amazon Prime, and will also be seen in the upcoming horror-thriller Separation starring Rupert Friend. Other credits include Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and Warner Bros’ The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep.

McGraw is repped by Industry Entertainment, Coast to Coast, and Schreck Rose Dapello.