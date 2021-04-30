Rockhill Studios Joins Viola Davis & Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions on Adaptation Of ‘Girls Like Us’

Rockhill Studios has joined Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions along with Everywhere Studios to produce the movie adaptation of Rachel Lloyd’s critically acclaimed novel Girls Like Us. Julie Lynch is on board to pen the script.

“We at Rockhill Studios know that Girls Like Us is a must-tell story, and there’s no better team to collaborate with and bring it to the screen than with JuVee Productions and Everywhere Studios,” Rockhill CEO Blake Elder said.

Girls Like Us: Fighting for a World Where Girls Are Not for Sale is Lloyd’s true story about falling prey to the world of commercial sex trafficking and escaping to dedicate her life to fight that very industry, resulting in new laws to support those affected.

“JuVee Productions’ legacy is to tell the stories of the underserved and the invisible,” said Davis and Tennon. “Girls Like Us is important because it sheds light on the millions of girls who are sex trafficked every day. It reminds us that there is a human face attached to these earth-shattering stories and a hero. Rachel Lloyd transformed her pain into radical, supernatural allyship that is breathtaking in scope and ultimately incredibly inspiring. Girls Like Us, in title, reminds us that we are all connected. We are excited to be collaborating with Tom, Kerri, Blake, and their respective teams. And Julie’s vision for this film is exactly the right balance of potent entertainment we have been working to match.”

Most recently, Juvee’s award-winning documentary Giving Voice premiered on Netflix and currently and also serves as executive producer on Showtime’s The First Lady. Davis will portray Michelle Obama in the series, which is in production.