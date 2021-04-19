‘Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots’ Live-Action Movie In The Works With Vin Diesel, Universal & Mattel Films

The Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie is becoming a reality. Mattel Films, Universal and Vin Diesel are teaming for a live-action feature take on the classic tabletop boxing robots game. Diesel will star in the movie and produce with his One Race Films label and partner Samantha Vincent.

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots was first launched in 1966, inspired by an arcade boxing game which pitted Red Rocker against Blue Bomber in a match to knock the rival’s block off.

Rampage and The Commuter scribe Ryan Engle wrote the screenplay which follows a father and son who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine. Kevin McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films.

“To take the classic Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world building, franchise making success we have had with Universal, is truly exciting,” said Vin Diesel.

“We are proud to bring this iconic piece of Mattel IP to life on the big screen with our tremendously talented partners Vin Diesel, One Race Films and Universal,” added Robbie Brenner, EP of Mattel Films. “Our rich library of franchises continues to yield compelling stories and we look forward to creating what is sure to be a thrilling action adventure for the whole family to enjoy with Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.”

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots is the second feature project between Mattel Films and Universal Pictures in the wake of developing a Wishbone movie based on the TV series. Other Mattel movies in the works include American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, UNO and View-Master.

Diesel is represented by CAA and Linden Entertainment. Engle is represented by CAA.