Victoria Rowell’s ‘The Rich And The Ruthless’ Series Lands At BET+

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Rowell’s hit web series The Rich and the Ruthless has a new home at BET+. The upcoming fourth season of the drama series premieres May 13, joining Seasons 1-3, which are currently streaming on the ViacomCBS platform.

Created by, starring and directed by Rowell, The Rich and the Ruthless is a behind the scenes, dram-com soap that follows the fictional story of the first black owned family sudser on broadcast television, stopping at nothing to stay in power. The series hails from Rowell and Days Ferry Productions.

In addition to Rowell, the series also stars Richard Brooks (Good Trouble; Shameless), Alesha Renee (Kenan), Robert Ri’chard (Harlem), Chrystale Wilson (All the Queens Men), Michael Colyar (BET’s Hollywood Heartbreak), Dawnn Lewis (Star Trek; Lower Decks), Vivian Lamolli (All the Queens Men), Kristen Mako (The Big Rant), Bryton James (The Young & The Restless) and new talent Akilah Releford.

The six-episode first season premiered on Urban Movie Channel on July 28, 2017, and was renewed for a second season a month later. The third season premiered on May 23, 2019.

The series received multiple awards and nominations, include a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series for Brooks in 2018. The series also won Independent Series Awards for Best Ensemble in a Comedy.

Season 4 is executive produced by Rowell in association with Days Ferry Productions, Carletta S. Hurt, Richard Brooks, Vanzil Burke and Jill Warner. Rowell serves as Head Writer. Victoria Christopher Murray in Writing Consultant.

Emmy-nominated Rowell is an 11-time NAACP Image Award winner for The Young and the Restless.

