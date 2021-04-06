Verve Inks Wolf Pack’s Arthur Forney, Fred Berner, Connie Rice & More

EXCLUSIVE: Verve talent agency is bolstering its roster with a number of high-level executive producers and directors from Dick Wolf’s camp, including Arthur Forney, Fred Berner, Reza Tabrizi, Jim McKay, Michael Pressman, as well as consultant Connie Rice. The additions follow Verve’s acquisition of Paul Alan Smith’s New Deal Mfg. Co. last month.

Forney has been an integral player in the Wolf Camp, overseeing all post-production. Since joining Wolf in 1990 with the launch of Law & Order, Forney has since been an executive producer on FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, currently airing its 22nd season, and the recently debuted Law & Order: Organized Crime, starring Christopher Meloni, who returns as fan favorite Elliot Stabler.

Also joining Verve is Berner, who recently directed and executive produced the pilot of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which premiered last week and scored the franchise its best ratings in several years. Significantly, Berner also directed and executive produced the pilot of FBI: Most Wanted last year. Next up, Berner will be producing Bradley Cooper’s upcoming film Maestro, which Cooper is set to write, direct and star in alongside Carey Mulligan and Jeremy Strong.

Continuing to build out the Verve Wolf pack are the producing directors of three Wolf series, Reza Tabrizi (Chicago Fire), Jim McKay (FBI: Most Wanted) and Michael Pressman (Chicago Med).

In addition, Connie Rice, special consultant to Wolf Entertainment, is also joining Verve. Rice is a lawyer, author and public intellectual who is nationally renowned for her work fighting systemic injustice with coalition lawsuits that have won over $10 billion in damages and policy changes that helped millions in underserved neighborhoods. Rice’s advocacy has earned over 50 major awards and prompted Los Angeles Magazine to call her “the voice for LA’s oppressed.” A member of former President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, Rice is a national figure in police reform and a leading expert in changing police culture. Her unique work galvanized the police, residents, gang interventionists, and government agencies to jointly transform inner city safety to help end LA’s gang homicide epidemic. After working with Rice, LAPD Chief of Police Charlie Beck called her “the conscience of the City.”

The Law & Order, Chicago and FBI brands are all from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. FBI and FBI: Most Wanted air Tuesdays at 9 and 10 pm ET/PT on CBS. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays at 8, 9 and 10 pm on NBC. Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime air Thursdays at 9 and 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.