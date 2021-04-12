Verve Signs SXSW ‘Women Is Losers’ Filmmaker Lissette Feliciano

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Lissette Feliciano has inked with Verve following the success of her feature debut at SXSW, Women Is Losers, which she wrote, directed, and produced.

‘Women Is Losers’ SXSW

Set during the 1960s in San Francisco, Women Is Losers follows bright and talented Catholic school girl Celina Guerrera (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Lorenza Izzo) survives a difficult home life by following the rules. That is until an indiscretion creates a series of devastating consequences. As Celina faces the compounded obstacles of being young and alone, she sets out to rise above the oppression of poverty and invest in a future that sets new precedents for the time. The pic is inspired by real women and the Janis Joplin song of the same title. Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Chrissie Fit (Pitch Perfect 2 & 3) and Liza Weil (How to Get Away With Murder) also star.

A graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, Feliciano is a Tribeca Film Institute AT&T Untold Stories grant recipient, was named as one of Shoot Magazine’s new directors to watch. Her production company, Look at the Moon Pictures, develops original content that shines a lens on underrepresented groups, joining the ranks of creators filling the market gap in storytelling for a new young, multicultural audience. Under Feliciano’s leadership, Look at the Moon was among the first production companies to mandate 50 percent BIPOC representation across leadership positions on and off-camera.

Feliciano joins Verve’s growing roster of Latin filmmakers including Gigi Saul Guerrero (Culture Shock), Peter Murrieta (Mr. Iglesias), Cristina Gallego (Birds of Passage),David Blue Garcia (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Aitch Alberto (Duster), Marvin Lemus (Gentefied) and Aurora Guerrero (Little America).

Feliciano continues to be managed by Authentic and Adelman Matz.