Netflix Vanessa Hudgens Pic ‘Princess Switch 3’ Rounds Out Cast With Will Kemp, Amanda Donohue & Remy Hii

EXCLUSIVE: Will Kemp, Amanda Donohue and Remy Hii will be co-starring in Netflix’s holiday Vanessa Hudgens threequel Princess Switch 3.

They’re part of an ensemble that also features Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar, Florence Hall, Ricky Norwood, Suanne Braun, Mark Fleischmann, and Robin Soans.

In the first Princess Switch, Hudgens plays look-a-likes Chicago Baker Stacy De Novo and Belgravia Princess Lady Margaret who switch lives for a day. The sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, the stakes jump for Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy, when the former’s party-girl cousin Fiona (also played by Hudgens) enters to foil royal plans. Princess Switch 3‘s plotline: When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona again who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it, rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch. In part 3, which is already shot, Kemp plays Hunter Cunard, a suave and sophisticated international hotelier, with a particular interest in acquiring valuable antiques and rare artefacts.

Kemp was last seen in Hallmark’s Christmas Original Movie of last year, Christmas Waltz opposite Lacey Chabert, the Netflix series Spinning Out opposite January Jones and the upcoming independent film thriller Barbarians from director Charles Dorfman and produced by Media Finance Capital in which Kemp appears alongside Iwan Rheon, Connor Swindells and Catalina Sandino Moreno. He is repped by United Agents (UK), The Gersh Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Donohue, who starred in Liar, Liar; the Sam Rockwell movie Blue Iguana, The Madness of King George, and CBC’s Emmerdale Farm and L.A. Law is repped by Artists Rights Group. Australian actor Hii, who has starred in Netflix’s Marco Polo, is repped by Innovative Artists, RGM Artists and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Netflix’s holiday film lineup includes the upcoming Single All The Way, The Princess Switch 3, A Castle for Christmas, and A Boy Called Christmas.

