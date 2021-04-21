UTA Signs Rising Filmmaker Shatara Michelle Ford

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed filmmaker Shatara Michelle Ford, who recently made their feature directorial debut with the drama Test Pattern.

The film, which was picked up by Kino Lorber, follows an interracial couple whose relationship is put to the test after a Black woman is sexually assaulted and her white boyfriend drives her from hospital to hospital in search of a rape kit. Ford wrote the screenplay and produced the pic.

Test Pattern premiered at BlackStar Film Festival, where it won the Lionsgate/STARZ Producer Award. Ford also picked up the Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature at the New Orleans Film Festival and the Special Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature at the deadCenter Film Festival. The film currently sits at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ford’s script, Queen Elizabeth, which landed on the 2017 Black List, is currently in development with Test Pattern producer Pin-Chun Liu and Ford attached to direct.

They continues to be repped by Frankfurt Kurnit.